The season 3 finale of Alice in Borderland, released on 25 September 2025, has sparked growing speculation over a fourth season or potential spinoff, as Netflix remains silent on the show's future.

The Japanese thriller, based on Haro Aso's manga, has built a global fanbase since its debut in 2020. With season 3 seemingly concluding the arc of main characters Arisu and Usagi, viewers are now asking whether the story is truly over, or just shifting elsewhere.

Will Alice in Borderland Return for Season 4?

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed a renewal for season 4 of Alice in Borderland. However, the final episode has fuelled rumours of a possible continuation or even an American spinoff.

Season 3 ended with Arisu and Usagi surviving another round of games in Borderland, only to return to the real world—or so it seems. The final scene, set in a Los Angeles bar, shows two men discussing sports while an earthquake report plays on a nearby television. A waitress then walks over wearing a name tag that reads 'Alice', prompting fan theories about a new chapter set outside Japan.

Director Shinsuke Sato previously hinted that while season 1 and 2 focused on uncovering the mystery of Borderland, the third season posed a new question: if one can return to the real world, can they stay there? With that theme unresolved, a fourth season remains a possibility.

What Might Season 4 Look Like?

Season 3 took place three years after the events of season 2. Usagi, driven by the opportunity to see her late father again, re-enters Borderland, pulling Arisu back with her.

Though several key characters died during the season — including Ryuji (Kento Kaku) and Banda (Hayato Isomura) — others reappeared in brief cameos. These included Ann (Ayaka Miyoshi), Kuina (Asahina Aya), Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami), Heiya (Yuri Tsunematsu), Aguni (Sho Aoyagi) and Niragi (Dori Sakurada), all of whom have stories that could continue.

The introduction of a new 'Alice' in Los Angeles has raised the possibility that the Borderland concept could extend beyond Japan. No plans have been officially announced, but the scene may serve as a setup for an international spinoff.

What Have the Cast Said About Continuing?

Kento Yamazaki, who plays Arisu, has said he would be open to returning. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in September 2025, he stated: 'Of course if it's going to continue in some way, I'll be very much keen to be part of that.'

Tao Tsuchiya, who plays Usagi, also addressed the potential for more episodes. She noted that she was initially surprised when season 3 was greenlit, as she believed season 2 had provided a fitting conclusion.

Tsuchiya also revealed that Usagi is pregnant in season 3, adding a new dynamic to the story. She suggested a future season could explore the child's journey, with the possibility of more characters trying to return to the real world. She described the next chapter as potentially 'familial'.

Could a Spinoff Be Next?

Although Netflix has not confirmed any continuation, the final scene of season 3 may have been deliberately left open-ended. The shift to a Western setting and the introduction of a character named Alice could indicate the start of a broader Alice in Borderland universe.

This would not be the first time Netflix has explored expanding successful franchises internationally. Whether through a new set of games or different characters entirely, a spinoff remains a plausible direction.

Where to Watch Alice in Borderland

All three seasons of Alice in Borderland are currently available to stream on Netflix. The platform has not commented on future instalments, but growing fan interest may influence the decision in the coming months.