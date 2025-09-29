Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Sign A Prenup?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding has been confirmed — but the question of a prenup and what it means for Rare Beauty's future remains unsettled.

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco were married on 27 September 2025, a celebration the couple announced on Instagram with a small selection of photographs shared by both parties.

The nuptials, attended by high-profile friends and industry figures, marked the culmination of a two-year relationship and a December 2024 engagement.

Yet, within days of the happy images and speeches, media attention pivoted back to the financial and legal questions that celebrity unions often raise; most notably, whether the couple signed a prenuptial agreement to protect assets linked to Gomez's Rare Beauty empire.

Couple's Confirmation: The Wedding and the Public Record

Gomez's understated Instagram post, a simple '9.27.25' caption beneath professional photos, and Blanco's affectionate reply, 'I married a real-life Disney princess', are the couple's own public record of the day.

Mainstream news wires carried those posts as confirmation within hours, with the Associated Press and others summarising the celebration and guest list.

The couple has given a small number of interviews together, notably an extended conversation on Jay Shetty's podcast, in which they described the relationship and wedding plans but did not publicly disclose their private legal arrangements.

Prenup Reports: What Has Been Reported — And What Has Not

Several outlets reported in early 2025 that Gomez and Blanco were planning to sign a prenuptial agreement ahead of marriage, framing it as a routine protective step given Gomez's business holdings.

Those articles rely on unnamed sources and industry expectations rather than a document filed in public court records or an explicit statement from the couple or their representatives. To date, there is no publicly available, verifiable document or on-the-record confirmation from either Gomez's or Blanco's camp that a signed prenuptial agreement exists.

If Gomez and Blanco did execute a premarital agreement in California, where they married, its enforceability would be governed by the state's Uniform Premarital Agreement Act (California Family Code §§1610–1617). The statute requires a written agreement signed by both parties and sets out conditions (full disclosure, voluntariness, absence of unconscionability) that can render an agreement unenforceable.

California also contains procedural safeguards, such as the 'seven-day rule', which aims to prevent last-minute coercion by giving each party time to review a final draft, and a duty of disclosure around assets and liabilities. For a founder whose largest economic value is tied to a private company, those provisions are significant because they shape what can and cannot be contractually protected.

What Marriage Could Mean for Rare Beauty's Empire

Rare Beauty, the cosmetics company Gomez launched in 2020, has been at the centre of recent business coverage. Reporting in 2024 and 2025 placed Rare Beauty's valuation in the region of £1.49 billion ($2.00 billion) and suggested Gomez's personal wealth stems primarily from her stake in the brand.

Gomez herself has repeatedly emphasised the brand's mission and told Time she had 'no plans' to sell, an on-the-record remark that carries weight when discussing future corporate strategy.

Should a prenup be in place, it could be drafted to preserve Gomez's ownership and voting control over Rare Beauty, to ring-fence royalties and IP, and to set rules for sale proceeds or future capital events.

Conversely, without a prenup, states' marital property rules and any later post-nuptial arrangements would determine how assets are treated in divorce or death, a complexity that can influence investor perception, corporate governance and M&A planning. Family-law practitioners regularly advise founders to align marital arrangements with broader estate and corporate governance planning to avoid later disputes that could distract a business.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's marriage is now part of the public record; whether a prenuptial agreement exists and the terms that would shape Rare Beauty's future remain private unless the parties disclose it or legal proceedings make it public.