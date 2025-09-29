British singer Lola Young, 24, collapsed during a live performance on 27 September 2025, raising concerns about her health.The incident occurred during her set at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City, as she was performing the song 'Conceited'. Young was assisted off stage by medical staff as the crowd watched in stunned silence.

Earlier in the set, she had spoken about experiencing a 'tricky couple of days', telling fans she had almost not come to perform.

Young was midway through singing 'Conceited', a track from her second album This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway, when she suddenly dropped her microphone and fell backwards. The festival was held at Forest Hills Stadium, with fan-captured videos showing her visibly distressed before collapsing.

Medical personnel immediately entered the stage and carried her off as audience members expressed their support by cheering. Fellow performer Remi Wolf later addressed the crowd, stating: 'That was really f------ scary', before reassuring everyone that Young was backstage and 'okay'.

Mental Health Concerns and Cancelled Shows

Young's onstage collapse came just one day after she cancelled a performance at the Audacy 'We Can Survive' concert on 26 September 2025 at New Jersey's Prudential Center.

Her manager, Nick Shymansky, released a statement on her Instagram Stories, citing a 'sensitive matter' and alluding to her ongoing mental health struggles. He added that Young had been open about her condition and that the team sometimes needed to take 'protective measures' for her wellbeing.

In a 2022 Instagram post, Young shared that she had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder at age 17. She described it as life-altering, writing: 'I have to remind myself that I am a regular f------ person... my mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower.'

How Lola Young Is Doing Now

Following the incident, Young provided an update to fans through Instagram Stories, stating: 'Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now.'

Later, she announced the cancellation of her next performance at the festival's Washington, DC stop on Sunday, 28 September. She apologised to fans, writing: 'I never take my commitments and audience for granted... I hope you'll all give me another chance in the future.'

She also addressed the negative comments online, asking critics to 'pls give me a day off'.

Public Response

Audience members described the moment as 'terrifying', with some saying it was one of the most emotional experiences they had witnessed live. Others commented on Reddit that Young had seemed visibly overwhelmed throughout her set, even crying during a previous song.

'It was honestly giving Amy Winehouse energy,' one fan wrote, comparing the moment to the late singer's emotional performances.

Others expressed frustration, calling on Young's management and label to give her a proper break from touring. Some suggested her intense touring schedule may be affecting her recovery and mental stability.

Some fans have also explored other theories, saying 'I just hope this isn't drug related, but if it is, (i hope) she gets all (the) help she needs.'

What's Next for Lola Young?

As of now, Young has not confirmed any further cancellations beyond the Washington, DC performance. No additional statements have been made by her representatives or by the organisers of the All Things Go Festival.

Lola Young first gained international attention with her 2024 hit Messy, which topped the charts in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Croatia, and Australia. It remains unclear how long she plans to step away from performing. Fans continue to share messages of support online, calling for her to prioritise her health.