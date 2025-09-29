The NFL has confirmed Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny as the headline act for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, making him the first Latino male artist to lead the iconic stage.

The announcement has ignited a mix of celebration and controversy. Fans hail the Puerto Rican rapper and global reggaeton star as a trailblazer representing Latino culture on one of the world's biggest stages, while critics—particularly among Trump supporters—warn that his performance could become another politically charged moment, following Kendrick Lamar's pointed set last year.

A Cultural Milestone For The Super Bowl

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, framed the announcement as a win for Puerto Rico and Latino identity.

Speaking after the reveal, he called the slot a celebration of his people, culture, and history. The NFL partnered with Roc Nation, which has selected halftime performers since 2019, to secure his appearance.

Industry figures such as Jay-Z, Roc Nation's president, praised the choice, calling Bunny's influence 'truly inspiring'. Fellow artists Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, and Shakira publicly congratulated him, highlighting his role as a cultural ambassador for Latin music.

Has the Super Bowl Become Political?

Robby Starbuck, a critic of DEI, claims that the NFL is making the Super Bowl a political platform. This follows their announcement that Bad Bunny will headline the prominent halftime show.

Roger Goodell and the @NFL just decided to make the Super Bowl political by picking Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl music act.



The guy literally says he isn’t touring the US because of Trump’s ICE raids and just released a video mocking President Trump.



Also, most of his songs… pic.twitter.com/s2KYRzev4b — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 29, 2025

He cited that most of his songs aren't in English, adding that his presence wasn't 'designed to unite football fans'. He says that instead, it would divide fans, insisting Bad Bunny will find a way to push a woke message.

Starbuck continued, questioning how disconnected NFL owners are from reality. He's insinuating Bunny's performance as a means to push left-wing social issues by placing someone actively going against immigration policies on stage.

Dan O'Donnell, a conservative radio host, also implied that Bunny was a sell-out. He pointed out the artist's willingness to skip the US tour entirely, yet still jumped at the chance to perform at the halftime show.

Again, Bunny refused to perform in the US due to concerns that ICE agents might target his fan base. O'Donnell said that his 'business sense far outweighs his moral convictions'.

About the Upcoming Performance

Roc Nation has been tasked with choosing the Super Bowl halftime show act since 2019. The previous headliner was Kendrick Lamar, who aimed at Drake and racist stereotypes in the US with his track 'Not Like Us'.

Given the prominence that comes with the performance, liberals are excited about Bad Bunny potentially condemning Trump's immigration policies for the country to see. It's no secret that he's opposed to Trump, having shown support for Kamala Harris in last year's presidential election.

Before the election took place, Bad Bunny shared a video from Harris on Instagram concerning Puerto Rico and its voters. She recounted what Trump did during his previous run, when Hurricane Maria ravaged the island.

For reference, Trump tossed paper towels into the crowd during a time when they were surveying for damages. Many deemed this act insensitive, with Harris reminding her audience that Trump abandoned the island and attempted to block aid.

Artists Celebrating Bunny's Headliner Announcement

Jay-Z, president of Roc Nation, said it was an honour for Bad Bunny to headline the halftime show. 'What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,' he said.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL… pic.twitter.com/Br1MkpoWxx — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) September 29, 2025

Other artists extending support include Jennifer Lopez and Bruno Mars, who share Puerto Rican ties. J-Lo shared a photo with Bad Bunny on Instagram, while Mars dedicated an X post to him.

Shakira, a Colombian icon, also went ahead to congratulate Bunny via Instagram. 'Welcome back to the Super Bowl stage! Aquí va mi gente Latina!!' she said.

Meanwhile, Trump has yet to comment on the NFL's announcement that Bunny will headline the event. He has only since taken to Truth Social to address other matters 'damaging' the NFL.

What Comes Next

The NFL is under pressure to prove that the Super Bowl halftime show can strike a balance between inclusivity and mass appeal.

Whether Bunny delivers a politically charged message or focuses on musical spectacle, the performance will cement his place in Super Bowl history. For supporters, it is a landmark moment of representation. For detractors, it signals the continued politicisation of sport's grandest stage.