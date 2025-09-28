Music producer Benny Blanco and singer-actress Selena Gomez have made headlines with the purchase of a $35 million (£27.5 million) Beverly Hills mansion, a move that cements their status as one of Hollywood's most powerful celebrity couples.

The pair, who recently confirmed their marriage, closed on the Spanish-style estate in late 2024. The acquisition has reignited public fascination with their finances and net worth.

Benny Blanco Net Worth: Music Catalogue and Investments

Born Benjamin Joseph Levin in 1988, Benny Blanco has established himself as one of the most successful producers and songwriters in contemporary pop music. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is about $50 million (£39 million). Blanco's hits include Rihanna's Diamonds, Justin Bieber's Love Yourself, and Katy Perry's Teenage Dream, earning him millions through royalties, upfront production fees, and label ventures like Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

In 2019, Blanco sold the rights to 93 of his songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, generating a large but undisclosed payout. Real estate has also played a role in his portfolio. In early 2025, he sold his Chelsea condo in New York City for $3.6 million (£2.8 million). His growing public profile, boosted by his relationship and now marriage to Selena Gomez, has kept his wealth and career under constant media attention.

Selena Gomez Net Worth: From Music to Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez is one of the wealthiest women in entertainment, with most recent reports valuing her fortune at over $1 billion (£787 million), driven largely by the global success of her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty.

Earlier estimates placed her net worth between $95 million (£75 million) and $120 million (£94 million), but Rare Beauty's meteoric rise, along with endorsement deals, acting roles, and ongoing royalties from her music catalogue, have dramatically pushed her into billionaire territory.

Gomez continues to balance multiple careers. She co-stars in and executive produces the hit series Only Murders in the Building, maintains a thriving music career, and runs one of the most profitable celebrity beauty brands of the decade. In addition to her business ventures, she has invested in Los Angeles and Texas real estate, owning several multimillion-dollar properties over the years.

The $35 Million (£27.5 Million) Beverly Hills Move

In late 2024, the couple bought a $35 million (£27.5 million) Beverly Hills estate featuring seven bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, expansive gardens, and luxury amenities. Some outlets reported that the couple took out a $22.75 million (£17.9 million) mortgage on the property, though this has not been independently confirmed.

The purchase represents a significant portion of Benny Blanco's reported fortune but only a small fraction of Selena Gomez's billionaire wealth. The move underscores the couple's financial strength as a household unit and adds their names to the list of celebrities with some of Los Angeles' most valuable properties.

Combined Wealth and Public Interest

Together, Gomez and Blanco command a fortune well into the hundreds of millions, if not billions. Public fascination with the couple has grown not only because of their marriage but also because of their creative collaborations, investment choices, and the contrast between Blanco's tens of millions and Gomez's billionaire standing.

Their Beverly Hills mansion purchase is just the latest chapter in a relationship that blends music, business, and personal life — and ensures they remain at the centre of media and fan attention worldwide.