Selena Gomez is officially married. The 33-year-old singer and actress tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco in an intimate wedding in Santa Barbara on Saturday, 27 September.

The ceremony, which ended months of speculation, was attended by close family, friends and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez had even joked weeks earlier that 'Marty's the ring bearer'.

The nuptials generated headlines around the world, but fans and commentators were quick to look beyond the wedding itself. Much of the conversation has centred on how Gomez's well-documented health challenges, including lupus and a kidney transplant, could shape her hopes of starting a family.

Gomez has spoken candidly in the past about the impact of her condition and treatments on her mental and physical wellbeing. With the singer now entering a new chapter of her personal life, speculation over whether motherhood is in her future has become a talking point among fans and media outlets alike.

A Fairytale Wedding in Santa Barbara

The ceremony, held at a private venue overlooking the California coastline, was reportedly elegant yet understated.

Sources close to the couple described it as 'deeply personal', with heartfelt vows exchanged in front of a tight guest list.

Both Steve Martin and Martin Short were in attendance, echoing their on-screen camaraderie with Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

The singer, who has spent much of her life in the spotlight, looked radiant in a classic gown, while Blanco opted for a sleek tailored suit.

Fans flooded social media with congratulations, calling the wedding 'the start of a new chapter' for Gomez, who has endured more than her fair share of health struggles.

Selena's Lupus and Kidney Transplant Journey

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2013, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the body's joints, skin, and organs. By 2017, the condition had taken a serious toll, leading to a kidney transplant donated by her close friend Francia Raisa.

According to the NHS, lupus has no cure, but early treatment can ease symptoms and prevent complications. Gomez has been candid about her struggles, once admitting: 'I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy.'

Her admission was met with waves of support from fans, many praising her openness and strength in dealing with a condition that is often misunderstood.

Bipolar Diagnosis and Mental Health Advocacy

On top of her lupus battle, Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. The condition, which causes extreme mood swings, requires ongoing management with therapy and medication.

She has since become an advocate for mental health awareness, using her platform to destigmatise mental illness. In interviews, Gomez has stressed that her diagnosis gave her 'clarity and control' over her life, a perspective that she carries into her marriage and plans for the future.

What Comes Next?

Though Gomez has confirmed she cannot carry a child, she has expressed her excitement at the prospect of becoming a mother through adoption or surrogacy. 'At the end of the day, I don't care ... it'll be my baby,' she told Vanity Fair.

Now that she and Blanco are officially husband and wife, speculation has shifted to when — and how — they might start a family. For Gomez, the dream of motherhood remains alive, even if the path looks different. With adoption and surrogacy as real possibilities, fans believe the newlyweds' next chapter will be just as meaningful as the one they began at the altar.