LONDON – Alkagesta has today announced a new 5-year offtake agreement to purchase waste biofuel feedstocks from Malta and Italy. The contract will see the company source around 17 million litres over the lifetime of the deal. The news marks a significant boost to the company's operations in the Mediterranean, as well as a further expansion of their growing biofuels desk.

The deal will involve Alkagesta working with local producers in both countries involved in waste-based collection activities. This will provide them with a secure revenue stream, worth around €20m over the next half a decade, offering greater payment certainty and enabling them to boost production efforts with reduced risk. Alkagesta will give these suppliers a guaranteed offtake for their product, reducing exposure to market volatility.

The news comes as Europe's biofuels market experiences significant growth, with stricter regulatory requirements requiring end users to increase usage. Furthermore, Brent Crude's recent market volatility has significantly narrowed the price gap between biofuels and traditional petroleum products, making the former an increasingly attractive option for buyers.

Speaking on the announcement, Alkagesta's Biofuels lead, Anthony Guida said 'This deal further adds to Alkagesta's ability to quickly source, transport and supply biofuels in Europe and beyond. At a time when biofuels are experiencing significant and sustained growth, this deal will see us provide greater certainty to local producers whilst expanding our position as one of Europe's leading biofuels traders'.

The news marks another milestone in the company's growing biofuels operation, following the announcement last month of a multi-year biofuels storage agreement at the Pantank facility in Antwerp. It also comes after they gained access to the NATO pipeline to supply jet fuel, including the provision of SAF, earlier this year.

About Alkagesta

Alkagesta is a global commodity trading house specialising in petroleum and steel products, fertilizers, biofuels and now jet fuels. Established in Malta in 2018, the company operates as a multinational enterprise with 165 professionals working in 17 offices and representations worldwide. Alkagesta maintains partnerships with 28 international banks and conducts trading activities across 42 countries, facilitating over 8 million metric tons of commodity flows annually. Its extensive logistics network includes access to more than 700,000 cubic meters of storage capacity across Europe and Asia, supporting efficient and resilient global supply chains.

The company offers fully integrated trading capabilities — from sourcing and storage to delivery — underpinned by robust risk management, compliance, and governance frameworks.