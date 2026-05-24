Elsie Hewitt says she is doing it alone. Pete Davidson's team says that is not true. This has started a whole new controversy after Davidson's ex alleged that she is taking care of their 5-month-old baby 'on her own'.

The British model and actress, publicly stated in May 2026 that she is raising her five-month-old daughter both physically and financially without support from Davidson, the comedian and former cast member of "Saturday Night Live" known for high-profile relationships and a candid public persona.

'I have a baby to take care of... I have to work and make money. I'm doing it on my own, which is hard,' Hewitt claimed.

Elsie Hewitt says she’s taking care of her daughter “on her own” amid Pete Davidson split:



“I have a baby to take care of… I have to work and make money. I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.” pic.twitter.com/abI2c2XYPZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2026

Davidson's representatives strongly disputed that characterization. Amidst all this, Davidson's net worth has been brought under close watch, so here's what the comedian is worth in 2026.

Pete Davidson's Net Worth in 2026

Davidson's net worth has never really made the headlines. His estimated net worth vary considerably depending on the source. Celebrity Net Worth puts the figure at $4 million, while other estimates place it at $8 million, according to Social Life Magazine. These estimates have not been confirmed by Davidson or his financial representatives.

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Let's take a look at the various sources of income Davidson has relied on to built his wealth. Sitting at the top of the table is his nine-season tenure on 'Saturday Night Live,' which ended in 2022. On top of that, his wealth was supplemented by stand-up touring, film appearances, and a production deal.

Davidson's SNL stint makes up for the maximum chunk of his net worth, somewhere between $3-4 million. He started his SNL journey with a salary of $7,000/episode, which went up to $25,000/episode, according to Social Life Magazine. This is besides the extra bonuses and payouts for additional roles at SNL.

Davidson also starred in a handful of movies, charging $1-5 million per project. Some of the top-grossers include, The Suicide Squad, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Dumb Money. His comedy specials were aired on Netflix, then there were Super Bowl commercials, his ad campaigns and business ventures added to his overall net worth.

In real-estate, Davidson sold his Staten Island condo in 2020 for $1.2 million and is currently in the process of selling his 4-bedroom home in upstate New York, according to The Mirror. The dispute lands against a complicated financial backdrop. Davidson sold his Staten Island condominium at a reported loss of $400,000 amid the breakup. The property sale, timed to the relationship's collapse, added a layer of financial turbulence to an already messy split.

What is Davidson-Hewitt Controversy All About?

Davidson and Hewitt's daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, is at the center of the dispute. Born in December 2025, she was named after Davidson's father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks. The couple's relationship was confirmed publicly less than a year before their breakup, which followed a very public falling-out.

The latest controversy is based on Hewitt's claim of solo parenting, which was not a one-time statement. She had posted on social media in May 2026 for 'an assistant, mother's helper, nanny type, basically a right-hand person' that framed her as a single parent managing childcare without a co-parenting partner.

Sources close to Davidson pushed back firmly. His camp denied that Hewitt is raising Scottie Rose without financial or parental support from him. The denial was described as emphatic, with representatives characterising Hewitt's public statements as an inaccurate portrayal of the arrangement between the two parties.

Davidson has not made a personal public statement on the matter. His side's rebuttal has come through unnamed sources and representatives.