Daniel Kinahan has been arrested at his luxury home in Dubai after nearly 10 years as Ireland's most wanted fugitive.

The 48-year-old alleged cartel leader reportedly 'stood still and surrendered' on Friday, 17 April 2026, when armed Emirati officers stormed his property. This high-stakes arrest of Daniel Kinahan in Dubai follows years of intense coordination between the Gardaí and Middle Eastern authorities.

Investigators believe Kinahan has spent the last decade directing the Kinahan Organised Crime Group from his desert base, managing a network linked to international drug trafficking and brutal violence. The capture is being hailed as the most significant blow to Irish organised crime in a generation.

Daniel Kinahan's Years In Hiding After Regency Hotel Feud

Kinahan fled Europe in 2016 in the aftermath of the Regency Hotel attack in Dublin, when gangland figure David Byrne, a close associate of the Kinahan group, was shot dead at a boxing weigh‑in. The killing ignited a ferocious feud with the rival Hutch gang that left 18 people dead over the following three years and pushed gun violence into broad daylight on the streets of the Irish capital.

After Byrne's murder and the earlier killing of Gary Hutch in Spain in 2015, Kinahan relocated from the Costa del Sol to Dubai alongside his father, Christy 'Dapper Don' Kinahan, and his brother, Christopher Jr. From that new base, Gardaí allege, the family continued to run an international cartel that trafficked cocaine into Europe and laundered profits through property, offshore accounts and front businesses.

The scale of the alleged enterprise drew international attention. In the United States, authorities placed $5 million (£3.7 million) rewards on the heads of Daniel, Christy Sr and Christopher Jr and imposed sanctions on several associates, describing the group as responsible for shipping 'deadly narcotics, including cocaine, to Europe.' The cartel has also been linked in reports to contacts with Hezbollah, although those claims have not been tested in court.

Despite that pressure, Kinahan remained in Dubai and was even photographed at a UFC event in June 2025.

How Daniel Kinahan Was Tracked And Seized In Dubai

In the 48 hours before Daniel Kinahan's arrest, police in Dubai mounted intensive surveillance from two vantage points near his home, including a local shopping centre and an Indian restaurant close to the Burj Khalifa, according to reports.

Journalist Ed Caesar, who spent nearly a year investigating the alleged cartel boss, told BBC Radio 4 that the actual seizure was almost mundane.

'He was arrested very easily. That wasn't the difficult part. He was living openly, so they just knocked on his door,' Caesar said. He added that once Ireland's Director of Public Prosecutions had completed the case file, Irish officials asked the Emirati authorities to act, and Kinahan was detained, with charges pending against him in Dublin.

Dubai Police issued a statement confirming the operation. They said the arrest followed receipt of a judicial file from Irish authorities setting out the suspect's alleged crimes and role in an 'international criminal organisation.' On that basis, Dubai Public Prosecution authorised an arrest warrant and 'specialised teams immediately launched intensive search and surveillance operations, leading to the suspect's capture within 48 hours of the warrant being issued.'

The Irish Sun has reported that only a small group of Garda officers and officials knew about the arrest in the first instance and that the information was kept 'very tight' until Gardaí confirmed it publicly shortly before 5pm in Ireland.

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The move has been greeted with a mixture of relief and grim satisfaction by families whose loved ones were killed during the Hutch–Kinahan feud.

Noeleen Barr, whose brother Michael Barr was shot dead in April 2016 in a murder attributed to the cartel, told the Irish Sun: 'This is a great day for everyone whose lives have been destroyed by the criminal organisation controlled by this man.'

Former Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy called the arrest a 'significant development' that would 'give people some comfort', while ex‑Detective Inspector Noel Browne praised colleagues who had 'worked tirelessly with their international counterparts to reach this point.'

Behind the scenes, Garda investigators believe they can link Daniel Kinahan to a series of encrypted communications about planned murders and assassination plots. One strand involves messages recovered from a Blackberry phone seized from Estonian hitman Imre Arakas, known as 'The Butcher', who flew to Ireland in April 2017 to kill Hutch associate James 'Mago' Gately. A quick‑thinking Garda officer photographed part of the message thread before the data vanished. Detectives suspect Kinahan was using the handles 'Bon' and 'Bon new' in those exchanges.

The Kinahan group is also suspected of orchestrating the killing of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's brother Eddie in February 2016 and of plotting further attacks, including a 2017 plan discussed by cartel figure Liam Brannigan in a bugged car. Gardaí say their work disrupted later murder attempts, with the last known plot against Patsy Hutch in March 2018.

What Daniel Kinahan Faces If Extradited To Ireland

Kinahan's arrest is the first time Ireland and the UAE have used their extradition treaty in a specific request since it came into force in May 2025. His close associate Sean McGovern was removed from Dubai under an Interpol red notice shortly after that agreement, becoming the first person extradited from the emirate to Ireland. McGovern has since admitted directing a criminal organisation at the Special Criminal Court.

It is understood that the Director of Public Prosecutions has now directed that Daniel Kinahan be charged with directing a criminal organisation, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In practice, a life sentence in the Republic of Ireland usually means 20 to 25 years, although it can be extended in exceptional cases. No one has yet received life specifically for directing organised crime.

Sources say Kinahan is being held in a local prison and will be brought before Dubai's courts in the coming days. He is expected to challenge extradition, a process that could run for several months. Like any suspect, he is entitled to legal representation and to contest the evidence against him.

Kinahan In Custody But Cartel Chiefs Still Have 'Window Of Opportunity' To Flee

Back in Dubai, his father Christy and brother Christopher Jr are still believed to be at large, alongside other senior figures such as Ian Dixon and Bernard Clancy, who have also been sanctioned by the US.

Intelligence sources quoted in Irish media say those remaining members of the cartel have a 'window of opportunity' to leave the Emirates by sea, land or private jet, using the group's wealth, private aircraft and offshore funds.

A source quoted by the Irish Sun was blunt about the man now in custody: 'Daniel Kinahan is a complete and utter egomaniac who genuinely thought he would never see this day.' Another credited the late Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, who died in 2024, with building the international partnerships that have now brought it here.

'John O'Driscoll said ten years ago that the gardai would be relentless in the pursuit of the gang – and it's that work ethic that has led to this development,' the source said.

Kinahan has been living in Dubai for years after leaving Spain in 2016 with his father, Christy Kinahan Sr, in the aftermath of the Regency Hotel shooting in Dublin in which gang rival David Byrne was killed.

The said assassination lit the fuse on the Kinahan Hutch feud, a stretch of gangland violence that the source material says left 18 people dead over the following three years and dragged brazen shootings into public view.

For now, the man who believed he was untouchable faces a long legal battle to avoid an Irish prison cell. Kinahan is expected to appear before a Dubai court within days to contest his removal to Dublin.