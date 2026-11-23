A gameplay guide describes a five-tier Criminal Profile system for Jason and Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6's Leonida, linking their conduct to Focus bonuses, police behaviour and story endings.

The system is presented as a variation on the Honor mechanic in Red Dead Redemption 2. Rather than measuring whether a character is good or bad, it distinguishes restraint from unnecessary violence. Bank robberies, mandatory story objectives and self-defence will not ruin a character's rating, according to the guide.

Jason and Lucia are described as having separate Criminal Profiles. Players could therefore maintain a disciplined approach with one protagonist while allowing the other's reputation to deteriorate, with each character's conduct assessed independently.

Criminal Profile Tiers and the Listed Focus Bonuses

A face-with-horns icon represents each protagonist's standing, shifting colour across five tiers. The guide links those ratings to different ways of replenishing Focus, the game's slow-motion ability.

Professional has a yellow icon and is associated with keeping violence strictly necessary, avoiding detection where possible and incapacitating or wounding enemies rather than killing them. Non-lethal takedowns and thoughtful acts towards citizens replenish Focus at this tier.

Hardened carries an orange icon. The guide associates it with killing enemies and neutralising citizens in self-defence without prioritising stealth or avoiding detection. Its Focus bonuses remain the same as Professional, rewarding non-lethal incapacitations and thoughtful acts towards citizens.

Violent, marked in purple, reflects regularly killing enemies and police officers, disregarding non-lethal options and killing civilians indiscriminately. At this tier, headshots replenish Focus.

Psycho has a light grey icon and is associated with sustained destruction, mass civilian and police casualties, and killing pets or defenceless animals. Beyond it lies Irredeemable, represented by dark grey, with the profile icon visibly cracking and shattering.

No Focus-building bonus is specified for Psycho or Irredeemable. The available information therefore explains all five ratings but provides bonus details for only the first three.

What the Guide Claims About an Irredeemable Criminal Profile

According to the guide, reaching Irredeemable permanently locks that protagonist into the lowest tier for the remainder of the playthrough. It describes no route to restoring the character's rating after that threshold.

The comparison with Red Dead Redemption 2 concerns the ability to recover from low Honor. The guide describes players improving that rating by greeting strangers in Saint Denis, contrasting it with the claimed permanence of Irredeemable status.

Criminal Profile is also described as separate from Wanted Level and police Heat, which can subside over time. Heat involves evidence, clothing and descriptions.

Under that distinction, escaping police attention would not restore an Irredeemable Criminal Profile. The long-term rating concerns a character's conduct rather than whether officers are actively pursuing them.

Reported Criminal Profile Effects on Police and Story Endings

The guide describes more aggressive police behaviour towards characters rated Psycho or Irredeemable, including officers firing on sight during encounters across Leonida.

It also lists Criminal Profiles, Jason and Lucia's relationship status, narrative decisions and the Family Savings Account as factors affecting story endings.

The material does not explain how those factors are weighted or identify which profile combinations lead to particular finales. It identifies both protagonists' conduct as relevant without providing a route to any specific ending.

According to the guide, players can inspect both ratings by opening the map or pause menu and selecting the Jason & Lucia menu, which displays each protagonist's Criminal Profile and accompanying details.