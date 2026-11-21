The memes about GTA VI's constant delays are now over, as the game has been released and appears to have pleased fans. After so many delays, the sheer amount of content in the vanilla game experience alone should show how much the wait was worth. The developers at Rockstar Games have also made sure that every nook and cranny of the game has something for players to discover.

Even though GTA VI has only recently been released, many eagle-eyed fans have already spotted a handful of cleverly hidden Easter eggs and references. Here are five hidden gems that players have found in GTA VI.

Michael, Franklin and Trevor Mentioned in a Radio Horror Podcast

As a direct sequel to GTA V, it is practically a no-brainer to expect GTA VI to include some form of reference to the previous game. The only question is how. DiscussingFilm shared a video on its X account showing a gameplay sequence in which the player sits in a truck with the radio on. A horror podcast is playing, with the host interviewing someone named Wade, who begins talking about Michael, Franklin and Trevor and what they mean to him.

'Dexter' Reference

As a popular television series with a character who fits the world of GTA VI, Dexter receives an apparent homage through the inclusion of a kill room associated with the Bay Harbor Butcher. An X user named DETONATED shared a video showing the discovery of the meticulously detailed room, exploring its interior and finding several references to the series.

The Batman and His Villains

Even though GTA VI is far from being a superhero game, that does not mean its developers cannot show their appreciation for one of the most iconic crime-fighting vigilantes, Batman. Thanks to X user DC Film News, players can see cards and posters that parody both the Caped Crusader and his rogues' gallery of villains.

First Look at the New PS6?

Aside from references to different franchises and previous instalments, some Easter eggs appear to celebrate the company's biggest supporters. An X user known as Marvel Mania found what appears to be a possible design for the next PlayStation console, potentially the PS6.

Aliens

Of course, it would not be a Florida-inspired map without alligators and alien conspiracy theories. In this case, however, the aliens are real and can be interacted with in the game. Thanks to Dexerto, the discovery has been reported beyond the original player community, and the Easter egg has been identified as an actual side quest.

Though the GTA VI memes were fun, fans and casual gamers are more than willing to leave them in the past now that the game has been released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Even in its first days, players had already found plenty of reasons to enjoy the game and feel that it was worth the wait.