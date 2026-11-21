Doja Cat has criticised Rockstar Games on X after her music was reportedly left off the GTA 6 radio soundtrack. The rapper and singer directed a series of profanity-laced messages at the studio behind the game.

None of her tracks were included on the game's radio stations. The omission appeared to surprise an artist who has openly embraced gaming and even referenced Grand Theft Auto 6 in her own music.

Doja Cat Directs GTA 6 Complaints at Rockstar

Doja Cat initially complained about being left off the soundtrack without addressing anyone directly, before turning her attention to Rockstar's account.

In one message, she wrote, 'eat my dick all yall i love your stupid fuckin bitch ass game'. Even as she criticised Rockstar, she also described the game as one she loves.

She followed with another message aimed at the developer, 'you broke my heart pinche culero'. The Spanish insult at the end of that post roughly translates as 'fucking asshole', adding to the bluntness of her complaint. Her criticism did not identify anyone involved in soundtrack selection

Neither message identified a particular track she had wanted included. The posts conveyed disappointment rather than any documented dispute over a contract or licensing arrangement. Neither describes a promised placement, previous licensing negotiation or rejected submission.

@RockstarGames you broke my heart pinche culero — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 19, 2026

Why the GTA 6 Soundtrack Omission Stands Out

Doja Cat is known for a career spanning pop and rap, with 'Paint the Town Red' among her recognisable songs. She has also maintained a visible interest in video games, including streaming and an appearance as a character skin in Fortnite.

Her connection to Grand Theft Auto is not limited to being a player or fan. She referenced GTA 6 in her song 'All Mine', making her reported absence from the game's radio selection particularly notable.

The soundtrack is part of how players experience the setting as they travel through the game world. Radio stations supply music during journeys through Vice City, and the range of songs selected influences what players hear while moving around.

The GTA 6 soundtrack features an extensive curated selection, although the reporting did not provide a complete track listing or identify any particular reason why Doja Cat's songs were absent.

@RockstarGames eat my dick all yall i love your stupid fuckin bitch ass game — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 19, 2026

Could Doja Cat Join the GTA 6 Soundtrack Later?

An omission from the current selection does not necessarily rule out a future appearance. Rockstar could add songs through an update, but neither of Doja Cat's messages indicates that any addition has been agreed.

Speculation that her representatives might contact Rockstar remains just that, with no confirmed approach or negotiation.

That possibility is different from a confirmed approach between the artist and the developer. Her public posts establish her frustration over the exclusion, but they do not reveal whether discussions about including any of her tracks have taken place.

The game's soundtrack features other curated songs, but no explanation for Doja Cat's absence was identified. Her messages offer no indication of how Rockstar selected its music or whether her catalogue was considered. Whether a future update will change what players hear on GTA 6 radio remains unresolved.