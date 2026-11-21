Take-Two chairman and chief executive Strauss Zelnick faced two questions about GTA 7 during a TBPN interview on 19 November, the day Grand Theft Auto VI launched. He offered no sequel announcement or release information, instead joking about how quickly the conversation had moved beyond the latest instalment.

Zelnick joined TBPN hosts John Coogan and Jordi Hays to discuss the launch and Take-Two's business. Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 was available worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Its arrival came more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V reached stores on 17 September 2013.

Zelnick Responds to Two GTA 7 Questions on Launch Day

The subject surfaced early when Coogan jokingly asked when players could expect GTA 7, immediately adding that he was kidding. Zelnick replied, 'Once you get through several hundred hours of the most incredible fun you've ever had, ask the question again.'

Coogan then moved the conversation towards Zelnick's career and his history with Take-Two.

The discussion returned to a potential seventh instalment later in the interview. Coogan suggested a hypothetical: could GTA 7 become a live version of the entire world rather than being confined to a fictional region?

Coogan's second question therefore differed from his opening tease. Rather than asking when players might see another release, it invited Zelnick to consider whether the series could move beyond a defined fictional region.

Zelnick questioned whether such a game would actually be more fun before turning his attention to the timing of the question.

'I mean, I can't help myself. Take-Two just went live with GTA 6 November 19th. Wait, let me check my watch. Oh, still November 19th. And you're asking a question about GTA 7,' he said.

Zelnick then recalled a saying used by his father-in-law, who referred to past business achievements as 'yesterday's headlines'. Coogan interjected that it was not yesterday but today. Zelnick followed with his own response: 'Today continues. We had access at 9:00 p.m.'

The exchange offered no confirmation that a seventh game was being developed or that Rockstar was considering a world-spanning setting.

GTA 6's Launch and the Franchise's Commercial Success

Rockstar's latest release takes players to the fictional state of Leonida, with Vice City among its central locations. The story follows Jason and Lucia, whose lives take a turn after an easy score goes wrong and draws them into a criminal conspiracy across the state.

The franchise also has a substantial commercial history. In its 20 November announcement, Take-Two said GTA V had sold-in nearly 235 million units worldwide, while the wider Grand Theft Auto series had sold-in nearly 480 million.

The same announcement described GTA 6 as 'the biggest entertainment launch in history'. That assessment came from the publisher, rather than from Zelnick during the TBPN interview.

The conversation eventually returned to Take-Two's wider release schedule. When Coogan jokingly suggested moving straight to GTA 8, Zelnick played along, saying that 'seven was minutes ago'. Coogan then suggested they should be discussing '9, 10, 11'.

That was another exchange of humour, not a disclosure about Rockstar's plans for future Grand Theft Auto games.