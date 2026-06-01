Alysa Liu sparked fresh attention at the 2026 American Music Awards in Los Angeles after appearing on the red carpet with what looked like multiple new 'piercings' on her fingernails, extending the Olympic champion's reputation for pushing visual boundaries beyond the rink.

Liu, 20, has been under sustained public scrutiny since her breakout at the Milan Winter Olympics earlier this year, where her performances and personal style drew equal interest. Her now widely discussed 'smiley' frenulum piercing, visible when she smiled during competition, became a talking point among fans and commentators, blending sport with a distinctly individual aesthetic.

Piercings Turn Heads Off The Ice

At the awards show on 25 May, Liu arrived in an all-black Chrome Hearts outfit that might have dominated attention under different circumstances. Instead, it was her hands that drew the eye. Her black gel manicure featured silver hoops, bars and studs embedded into each nail, arranged with deliberate asymmetry. One piece on her left index finger closely resembled a lip ring, prompting immediate speculation online that she had expanded her body-piercing collection in an unexpected direction.

The effect was convincing enough to blur the line between illusion and reality. Close-up images circulated within minutes, with fans dissecting whether the nails had been pierced in the same way as skin. The look echoed the aesthetic of her earlier frenulum piercing, reinforcing a through-line in how Liu presents herself publicly. That impression, however, did not hold up under scrutiny.

According to People, the metallic elements were not actual piercings but were instead glued onto the nail surface to mimic the appearance. The design allowed Liu to achieve the visual impact of nail piercings without permanent alteration, suggesting a calculated approach rather than a spontaneous stunt.

A Pattern Of Self-Expression

The manicure still sits within a broader pattern. Liu has previously spoken openly about her frenulum piercing, offering a level of candour that is unusual among athletes of her profile. In an interview with TMJ4 News earlier this year, she described performing the piercing herself more than two years ago.

'I pierced it a little over two years ago. I had my sister hold up my lip, and I was looking in the mirror, and I had my piercing needle and then, yeah, I just put it through,' she said.

The remark, while striking, aligns with the self-directed image Liu has cultivated as her career has developed. Her willingness to experiment with her appearance has run parallel to her rise in competitive skating, where she has been equally unafraid to take risks.

There is, however, a distinction between what is confirmed and what is inferred. The fingernail 'piercings' seen at the American Music Awards were not real, and there is no indication from Liu herself that she intends to make them permanent. The visual similarity to genuine piercings appears to be the point, rather than any commitment to further body modification.

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Still, the reaction speaks to how closely Liu's choices are watched. A detail as small as a manicure can quickly become a focal point, particularly when it taps into an existing narrative around her style.

The conversation around her appearance has, at times, rivalled discussion of her athletic performance, raising questions about where public attention settles when an athlete steps outside competition.

Liu has not publicly expanded on the manicure since the event, and no official statement has been issued beyond the People report clarifying the design. Liu's look stands as a temporary but deliberate visual statement rather than a lasting change.