At 52, American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth is taking hold of her career. She has launched an OnlyFans account, calling this move a new phase in her career after feeling that traditional film and television work no longer offered her meaningful opportunities. In a statement, the actress said she will be 'showing off a more sexy side no one has seen.'

Shannon rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She said her career in Hollywood had long been shaped by outside decision-makers, and explained that the shift to OnlyFans allows her to create content on her own terms.

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In an interview with People, the actress said, 'I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.'

The Hollywood Narrative Versus The Real Shannon

Just this March, Shannon told Entertainment Tonight that Nadia's personality is a stark contrast of what she is in real life. 'For me, it was a role, it was playing a character. But even in my real life, I'm just not the girl who likes to be naked, ever,' she shared with ET.

She also said that despite being 'the naked girl,' she's rather mostly covered up. 'Even at home I'm always covered up. Like I have friends that sleep in the nude and they don't mind walking around that way. That was never me, but because that was kind of my coming out, everyone assumed I was that girl.'

A New Direction After Years in the Industry

The actress, now in her fifties, described the move as a way to redefine her career path after decades in entertainment. While Shannon became widely known for iconic role as the alluring exchange student, Nadia, in the 1999 hit comedy film American Pie, she has since stepped back from mainstream acting projects in recent years.

She indicated that the platform offers a level of independence she did not experience in Hollywood, where roles and public perception were often shaped by studios and producers. By contrast, OnlyFans allows her to decide what to share and how to engage with fans directly, per People.

'I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,' she stated.

Focus on Direct Fan Connection

Shannon emphasised that one of her main motivations is building a closer relationship with her audience. Through the platform, she plans to share exclusive and more personal content, offering fans access that is not available through traditional media or social platforms.

She also suggested that this approach reflects a broader shift in the entertainment industry, where creators are increasingly moving away from traditional gatekeepers and toward platforms that allow them to control both their content and income streams.

Shannon's decision comes as more public figures explore direct-to-fan platforms as alternative career paths, such as Bella Thorne, Tyga, Denise Richards, and Iggy Azalea, particularly as opportunities in traditional media evolve. While the news has sparked discussion, Shannon has framed it as a strategic and personal choice rather than a departure from her past work.