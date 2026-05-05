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The reality star embraced the Met Gala's artistic theme with a bold, sculptural look inspired by 1960s body art.

At the Met Gala 2026, celebrities once again proved that fashion can be more than just clothing, it can be art. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this year's event celebrated the theme 'Fashion Is Art', tied to the museum's spring exhibition 'Costume Art'.

Among the night's standout appearances, Kim Kardashian delivered one of the most talked-about looks on the red carpet.

The reality star arrived wearing a striking 1960s-inspired ensemble featuring sculpted body plates. Her outfit included a moulded fibreglass breastplate paired with a front-open orange leather skirt, creating a bold, almost statue-like silhouette that immediately caught attention.

'I wanted something original': Kim explains the artistic vision

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Kardashian shared the story behind her unconventional look and how it came together.

'We took his body plates that he started making in the '60s, and this is actually a mold from a model in the '60s that we made together'.

The look was created in collaboration with British pop artist Allen Jones, whose work heavily influenced the design. Kardashian explained to Vogue how long she had admired his art and how the idea evolved with her creative team.

'I have seen his work referenced so many times by people in fashion, and I've always been, like, a big admirer of his work.'

Working alongside her creative director Nadia Lee Cohen, Kardashian decided to bring Jones directly into the project.

'Allen Jones would be iconic. Sexy. Classic. Cool. Innovative,' she declared.

She also made it clear that originality was key to her vision, adding: 'I wanted something original, I didn't want to cast my own body.'

The creation process took around three weeks, with Kardashian revealing that the breastplate was initially planned to be pink before shifting to Jones' signature orange tone, a colour previously associated with the iconic fashion look worn by Kate Moss.

The leather skirt was crafted by artists Patrick Whitaker and Keir Malem, before being painted by Jones to ensure visual consistency across the entire piece.

'He was adamant that it be something current and fresh that he had just worked on – not just a piece from his past,' Kardashian said.

She completed the look with a full blonde hairstyle, adding another layer of transformation to her already dramatic appearance.

A Met Gala regular who keeps raising the bar

This marked Kardashian's 13th appearance at the Met Gala and once again she managed to dominate conversation online.

Over the years, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has built a reputation for delivering bold, often controversial looks that always raise comments online.

At the 2025 Met Gala, themed 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' she opted for a crocodile-style leather gown. The year before, for 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', she wore a custom silver Margiela gown paired with platinum blonde hair.

As social media reactions continue to pour in, one thing is clear: whether praised or debated, Kim Kardashian knows exactly how to own a Met Gala moment and keep everyone talking.