Controversial online streamer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has been sued in Florida by fellow influencer Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza over allegations including sexual assault, fraud, and the non-consensual use of injectable fat-dissolving substances during a livestream.

The lawsuit also claims the incidents began when Mendoza was still 17 and took place within the 'looksmaxxing' online community, a social media trend focused on extreme physical appearance enhancement.

Clavicular has built a large online following through provocative livestreams and videos promoting 'looksmaxxing,' a niche internet subculture where users pursue often extreme methods to improve attractiveness and status. Mendoza, also known online as Alorah Ziva, has her own significant social media presence, with hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms.

Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Assault

According to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Mendoza alleges she first met Peters in 2025 when she was underage. She claims he paid her $1,000 (£790) to film content for his 'looksmaxxing' videos and later encouraged her to become a prominent female face in the same online community.

The filing states that after initial collaboration, Peters invited her to his parents' home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Mendoza claims she attended, believing the opportunity would help expand her own online career. She also alleges that alcohol was heavily provided once she arrived and that she was led to a bedroom where filming equipment was already set up for livestreaming.

In her account, Mendoza says she became visibly intoxicated after consuming multiple servings of vodka. She alleges that sexual activity took place while she was not in a position to consent. The complaint further claims that she later woke up during the night to find Peters continuing sexual activity without her consent.

The allegations continue to a later encounter in November 2025, when Mendoza says she reconnected with Peters and agreed to take part in another livestream. It is here, she claims, that events escalated again, including the use of injectable substances during a broadcast.

Claims Over Injections

One of the most serious elements of the Clavicular lawsuit concerns alleged injections administered during a livestream session. Mendoza claims Peters injected her with a substance identified in court documents as Auqalyx, described as an injectable fat-dissolving treatment that is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The complaint alleges the procedure was carried out without her consent and broadcast online. It also claims Peters suggested, during the livestream, that other substances, including methamphetamine, may have been mixed into the injection. Mendoza states she appeared disoriented during the recording and believes she may have been exposed to an unknown substance.

Her legal team is also pursuing claims for battery, fraud, emotional distress, and unauthorised use of her image and likeness. Damages sought exceed $50,000 (£39,600).

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Her lawyer, Andrew Moss, said, 'The allegations in the complaint speak for themselves. We look forward to hearing from Mr Peters' attorneys.'

Peters' legal representative, Steve Kramer, has denied the claims, saying, 'These are allegations only and remain unproven. Mr Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterisation of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself. We will not comment further at this time.'

A Dangerous 'Looksmaxxing' Community

Peters has become a controversial online figure because of his promotion of 'looksmaxxing,' which, in some cases, involves more extreme or experimental methods. Earlier reports also say he has claimed online that he used drugs to control his weight and began hormone use when he was very young.

More recently, he was taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose during a livestream that suddenly cut off. Afterwards, he posted an update suggesting that drug use was part of how he copes with pressure from his public life, describing the experience as 'brutal.'

Earlier in 2026, Peters was also arrested in Florida on battery charges, according to official records. But the new lawsuit adds further legal pressure to Clavicular and a growing concern around 'looksmaxxing' communities, which are increasingly popular among younger audiences.