A UK-based independent bookshop has sparked debate online after inviting customers to mark up copies of the Harry Potter series as part of a fundraising initiative linked to transgender healthcare.

The Bookish Type in Leeds reportedly allowed guests to contribute a small donation, specifically 25p, in exchange for writing or drawing inside copies of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The proceeds were intended to support healthcare needs for transgender individuals, according to GB News.

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According to reports, participants were encouraged to alter the books as a symbolic act tied to cultural tensions surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and her public stance on gender identity issues.

A Fundraiser Framed as Emotional Release

Organisers described the initiative as a way for members of the community to channel feelings into a creative and collective activity. The event was characterised as both light-hearted and therapeutic, with the aim of raising funds while offering participants an outlet.

According to a spokesperson for The Bookish Type, 'Camille Sapara Barton speaks on the necessity of tending to grief within social and political movements to avoid burnout and build sustainable resistance. 'We believe a similar thing can be said about tending to joy, hence, the desire to spread joy among the community is central to this initiative,' emphasising their agenda.

'Existing as a trans person in this political climate is both exhausting and terrifying; it feels especially important to give the community a way to release some emotion,' the controversial bookstore added.

Sex Matters Chief Executive Maya Forstater described the act as 'the most striking example I've seen of trans activists misrepresenting where the real harm lies,' commenting that J.K. Rowling was ahead of the Government and NHS in speaking out on the issue.

'The Bookish Type and fellow activists can engage in childish displays of petty destruction all they like. Thankfully, the adults are now back in charge when it comes to the health and safeguarding of gender-distressed children,' Forstater reiterated.

The bookshop also reported receiving support beyond its local area, with individuals from different countries expressing interest in contributing or donating materials such as second-hand books.

'People from Portugal, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand and the US have reached out to donate to the campaign,' the shop's spokesperson said.

Online Reactions Amplified the Controversy

Discussion around the event gained traction on platforms like Reddit, particularly within communities such as r/Fauxmoi. A widely shared post summarised the situation as a fundraiser where customers were invited to deface the books to support transgender healthcare initiatives.

Reactions online appeared mixed, with some users framing the act as a form of protest or expression, while others criticised it as unnecessary destruction of literature. Although Reddit posts often reflect community sentiment rather than verified reporting, they played a key role in spreading awareness of the event.

For some supporters of the fundraiser, the altered books represent a symbolic response to those views. Critics, however, argue that targeting literary works crosses a line, even in the context of activism or charity.

J.K. Rowling has become a central figure in the debate over gender identity in the UK due to her public comments and essays expressing concern about what she describes as changes in how sex and gender are understood in law and society.