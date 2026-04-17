King Charles III is set to visit the United States later this month, with early details of his itinerary drawing attention to an initial private meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. The informal format, described as a 'private tea', has prompted questions about how the visit will begin and how it fits within standard diplomatic practice.

The meeting is scheduled to take place away from cameras, instead of a formal Oval Office appearance. Reporting from the Daily Express states that the approach is intended to limit the risk of unscripted public exchanges at a time of strain in UK–US relations.

The visit, which includes engagements in Washington and beyond, comes amid differences in foreign policy between the US administration and the UK government led by Keir Starmer. Officials have not described the visit as unusual, though its structure reflects a controlled diplomatic approach.

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Structure of the Meeting

Buckingham Palace has indicated that the private tea will form part of a wider programme of engagements between the King and the President. Further events are expected to include a ceremonial welcome and formal discussions.

Starting with a smaller, closed-door meeting follows a familiar diplomatic pattern. Early-stage talks are often held in private settings before public appearances begin. This allows both sides to establish tone and avoid unnecessary attention on initial exchanges.

Limiting on-camera interaction at the outset also reflects the realities of modern political communication, where live appearances can quickly shift focus away from planned messaging.

Political Context Behind the Visit

The timing of the visit has drawn particular attention. Recent months have seen public differences between Washington and London on international issues, including approaches to conflict in the Middle East. President Trump has also criticised aspects of UK policy, contributing to a perception of tension between the two governments.

President Donald J. Trump, responding to an invitation from King Charles for a second state visit:



"We look forward to being there and honoring the King, honoring the country." 🇺🇸🇬🇧 @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/r25IZr4sXc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 27, 2025

At the same time, the President has spoken positively about the King, creating a distinction between political disagreements and the monarch's role. This dynamic allows the King to engage at a diplomatic level without becoming directly involved in policy disputes.

Analysis from the The Royal Family Channel has framed the visit as an example of 'soft power', where symbolism and long-standing relationships are used to support dialogue during periods of strain.

Role of 'Soft Power'

According to the Institute of Government, the monarch acts on the advice of the government and does not take part in political decision-making. However, royal visits have long been used to reinforce diplomatic ties, particularly during challenging periods.

Previous state visits have emphasised shared history and cultural connections, helping to maintain dialogue without placing the monarch at the centre of political debate.

Omg King Charles is literally laughing because of how ridiculous Trump sounds! He made up what he was supposed to be saying instead of reading what was written for him to say! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WHe7ofxXUf — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) September 19, 2025

Within this framework, the private tea forms part of a broader effort to manage optics while maintaining engagement. It sits alongside formal discussions as part of a structured programme.

What the Meeting Signals

The absence of an initial Oval Office appearance has prompted discussion, but there is no indication that the format represents a break from diplomatic norms. It reflects how engagements are sequenced to balance private discussion with public ceremony.

The visit remains a significant moment in UK–US relations, particularly as King Charles continues to define his role on the international stage. Attention is likely to focus on the overall tone and outcomes of the trip.

For now, the 'tea' meeting appears to be a practical opening to a wider diplomatic effort, not a signal of any change in protocol.