Meghan Markle is reportedly charging upwards of £1,422 (approximately $1,900) for entry to a three-day wellness retreat in Sydney, where attendees will spend a weekend at a five-star beachfront hotel with one guaranteed highlight: a live, in-person appearance by the Duchess.

Marketed as an 'intimate girls' weekend,' the event blends luxury accommodation, wellness programming, and structured access to Meghan, with strict rules in place around privacy, security, and how guests can interact with her during the retreat.

Breaking Down the £1,422 Price Tag

The standard ticket is priced at A$2,699, roughly £1,422, and includes a two-night stay at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach. The catch is that it's a twin-share setup, meaning many guests will be paired with strangers unless they book together.

For those wanting a more private experience, the VIP package costs A$3,199, around £1,686 (about $2,200). That upgrade includes a solo ocean-view room, a curated gift bag, and access to a group photo with Meghan. While some reports mentioned a separate fee for photos, the official VIP tier bundles it into the price.

Across both tiers, guests receive all meals, including a three-course gala dinner with drinks, daily breakfasts, a hosted lunch, and a closing event. The cost also covers access to the full wellness program.

What Actually Happens at the Retreat

The retreat runs from 17-19 April and follows a structured but relaxed schedule designed to balance programming with downtime.

Friday is built around Meghan's appearance. Guests check in during the afternoon, followed by welcome drinks and a formal gala dinner in the evening. This is where Meghan joins for a fireside-style conversation and Q&A session, which is positioned as the central moment of the entire weekend.

Meanwhile, Saturday shifts toward wellness and group activities. The day includes yoga sessions, keynote talks from guest speakers, and open time for guests to use the beach, pool, or participate in optional experiences like seawater bathing. The evening ends with a themed dinner and a high-energy disco event.

Sunday wraps up with lighter sessions such as meditation, manifestation workshops, and sound healing, before a farewell gathering and checkout.

Meghan's Appearance Comes With Strict Rules

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According to reports, Meghan's involvement is limited but tightly controlled. She is expected to appear primarily on the first evening during the gala dinner.

Organisers have made it clear that her session will be a no-phone environment. Guests are not allowed to record, photograph, or use devices during her talk. This rule has been described as a firm security requirement rather than a suggestion.

Attendees will only be allowed to take photos at a designated moment at the end, and VIP guests will have access to a pre-arranged group photo session earlier in the evening.

Security at the venue includes ID checks, bag screening, and restricted access to ensure only registered guests are present.

Sales, Demand, and Last-Minute Openings

The event was initially promoted as sold out in March, but additional rooms were quietly released in early April. As of this week, a limited number of spots are still available, including both single and shared accommodations.

That detail has drawn attention, especially given the high price point and the relatively small capacity of around 300 attendees. Organisers have described the remaining availability as 'final rooms,' but it indicates the retreat has not fully filled despite early demand.

Part of a Wider Australia Visit

The retreat is one part of a broader trip across Australia by Meghan and Prince Harry. While Harry has been attending separate events focused on veterans, mental health, and public speaking, Meghan's Sydney retreat stands out as the only ticketed, closed-door event tied directly to her.

Unlike traditional royal tours, this visit mixes public engagements with private and commercial appearances. Many royal commentators have also described the tour as Meghan's way to earn money, as reports indicate that the Duchess is expected to get a whopping six-figure fee for her MasterChef Australia cameo.