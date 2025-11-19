After months of investigation, police are reportedly investigating the musician D4vd and are now regarding him as an official suspect in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was discovered in the boot of his car.

Discovery and Investigation Intensify

Authorities are probing the case after the decomposed remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found on 8 September 2025 inside a bag in the front boot of a Tesla registered to D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

The body was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as that of the missing teen.

While police have not formally charged Burke, sources tell the New York Post they are 'looking at D4vd as a suspect'.

A House Search Raises More Questions

As the investigation unfolded, LAPD detectives searched a Hollywood Hills home linked to D4vd. According to ABC News, officers removed a computer and other items for analysis.

Sources say the Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation—yet authorities still have not confirmed whether they suspect foul play beyond the possible concealment of a body.

Cause of Death Still Unknown

At this stage, the cause and manner of Celeste's death remain undetermined. Toxicology results are still pending, and experts are examining forensic evidence to reconstruct what might have happened.

Law enforcement suggests she may have died weeks before her body was discovered, based on the state of decomposition and the car's location.

Troubling Clues: Tools, Tattoos, and Tour Fallout

A private investigator hired by the owner of D4vd's rented property claims to have discovered 'farm tools' in their original packaging at the property. He described these as 'items ... that could be used to get rid of a body.'

The musician has since cancelled his world tour and retained high-profile lawyer Blair Berk.

Celeste and D4vd reportedly shared matching tattoos on their right index fingers that read 'Shhh', a detail that has prompted debate across social media regarding the nature of their relationship

According to her mother, the teenager had been dating someone named 'David'—information that has further fuelled public speculation.

Public Reaction and Human Toll

The case has sparked widespread debate—not only among fans but across social media—about what happened to the young girl.

Some view D4vd as a predator or suspect, while others caution against making assumptions until more evidence emerges.

Meanwhile, Celeste's family are grappling with their loss. According to People, the family have already held a funeral service, and they set up a GoFundMe page to cover her memorial costs.

Her disappearance had previously triggered multiple missing-person reports during 2024.

What's Next in the Inquiry

With the medical examiner still awaiting test results and the LAPD following leads from the home search, the investigation remains very active.

There have been no formal arrests, and no public declaration yet that D4vd is officially a suspect, but sources say authorities are not ruling anything out.

The case continues to draw significant public attention, placing pressure on investigators to deliver a resolution that clarifies the circumstances of the teenager's death and ensures accountability.