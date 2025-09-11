Anna Wintour doesn't often comment on The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 film that many believe was inspired by her icy reputation. But when she finally did, fans were quick to notice something unusual: she had plenty of praise for Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, yet Anne Hathaway's name never came up.

Speaking on The New Yorker Radio Hour, Wintour recalled attending the premiere in Prada, of course,' and said she found the film 'highly enjoyable'. She singled out Meryl Streep's performance as 'fantastic' and applauded Emily Blunt's flair and energy, calling the whole cast 'amazing'.

But the omission of Hathaway, who played Andy Sachs, the main character based on Wintour's former assistant Lauren Weisberger, wasn't lost on listeners. Social media quickly lit up with comments like, 'Doesn't mention Anne Hathaway. Only Emily. Stellar,' and, 'Anne Hathaway who??'

Was It Shade — Or Just Oversight?

Some fans wondered if the snub was deliberate, hinting at an icy distance between Hathaway and the former Vogue editor. Others defended Wintour, suggesting she simply highlighted the actors who stood out most to her at the time.

After all, Wintour did say she found the entire film witty and fair, not exactly the words of someone holding a grudge.

Still, the absence felt noticeable, especially since Hathaway's character carries the heart of the story. For a movie often described as 'Anna Wintour in disguise,' leaving her out of the praise reads almost like another perfectly tailored act of subtle shade for many fans of the film.

A Fashion Week Moment Resurfaces

Fans also recalled a lighthearted exchange between Wintour and Hathaway at Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.

Hathaway, dressed in a striking red Versace gown, laughed with Wintour about barely being able to move in the tight outfit. At the time, the encounter was seen as proof that the two women were on friendly terms.

Now, in light of Wintour's Hathaway-free praise of the cast, some are revisiting that moment with fresh curiosity.

Why the Timing Matters

The renewed buzz comes just as filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially underway, nearly two decades after the original became a cultural touchstone.

Most of the original cast is returning, including Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, while new faces like Kenneth Branagh and Bridgerton fame Simone Ashley have been added. Against this backdrop, Wintour's carefully worded praise and her silence on Hathaway have sparked even more curiosity online.

Wintour Says She Had 'No Idea' What the Film Was About

One of the more surprising revelations from Wintour's podcast chat was her insistence that she had 'completely no idea what the film was going to be about' before attending its premiere. The claim raised eyebrows online, considering the movie was adapted from a bestselling novel written by her former assistant.

Still, Wintour appeared to embrace the film once she saw it, saying, 'The fashion industry was sweetly concerned for me that the film is going to paint me in a difficult light, like a caricature... but it was really funny.'

To many listeners, her comments struck a careful balance: distancing herself from the movie's origins while still acknowledging its humour and cultural staying power. But to others, the remark about not knowing what the film was about felt like classic Anna Wintour, elegantly vague, yet leaving room for speculation.