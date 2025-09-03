KEY POINTS Over 14 years at Vogue, rising from Social Editor to Vogue.com lead.

Oversaw digital growth and record engagement at Vogue.com.

Anna Wintour remains global chief content officer and mentor.

Chloe Malle has officially been named the new Head of Editorial Content at American Vogue, taking over the top editorial role as Anna Wintour steps back after nearly four decades. At 39, Malle now joins the ranks of Vogue's global editorial leaders and will continue working closely with Wintour, who remains as Vogue's Global Editorial Director and Condé Nast's Chief Content Officer.

Malle is no stranger to the brand. She began at Vogue in 2011 as Social Editor, later becoming a contributing editor in 2016. In 2023, she was appointed Editor of Vogue.com, where she successfully doubled direct traffic, expanded digital storytelling and raised engagement around major events like the Met Gala and Vogue World. She also launched creative features such as Dogue and spearheaded Vogue's editor-driven newsletters and vintage guides, showcasing her ability to innovate while honoring the magazine's legacy.

Her appointment signals a new era for Vogue as it navigates the intersection of print tradition and digital growth. With her proven editorial vision and Wintour's ongoing mentorship, Malle is set to shape the magazine's future and carry its influence into a new generation.