Stephen Miller is 'functionally the prime minister' in President Donald Trump's White House, political commentator Ezra Klein said on Thursday, 12 November.

Speaking on The Bulwark Daily podcast, Klein argued that Republican midterm losses had not weakened the ambitions of Trump's closest advisers.

The remarks followed Trump's 6 November announcement that Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. He began the job on 9 November, after Democrats won control of both congressional chambers in elections.

Klein's warning was about what happens after an electoral defeat. Trump may lose cultural influence, he suggested, without losing the team determined to carry out his agenda.

Why Ezra Klein Called Stephen Miller Donald Trump's 'Prime Minister'

Speaking to host Tim Miller, Klein urged listeners to distinguish the president from the officials serving him. 'Donald Trump is not just a person, he's a staff,' he said.

Klein added that Trump had made Stephen Miller 'officially functionally the prime minister'. The remark described Klein's perception of Miller's influence, not an official position or a transfer of presidential authority.

The comparison was not new. During a February episode of The Ezra Klein Show, Klein had similarly described Miller as resembling the administration's prime minister.

The White House chief of staff manages operations and coordinates advisers. Trump remains the elected head of the executive branch and retains responsibility for its decisions.

Miller previously served as deputy chief of staff for policy and helped shape the administration's immigration agenda. His promotion puts him in charge of White House staff as Trump prepares to confront a Democratic-led Congress.

The White House welcomed the appointment. In its 6 November statement, Vice-President JD Vance called Miller 'an amazing patriot' who 'will do great things'. Other officials praised his loyalty and experience.

Tim Miller said he felt Trump's dominance over American political life might be ending. But he warned that the president's remaining two years could still prove consequential.

He speculated that Trump might devote more attention to golf and personal projects. Klein replied that such a shift would not necessarily alter Stephen Miller's priorities.

What Donald Trump's Midterm Defeat Means for MAGA

Democrats won the House and Senate in the 3 November midterms. Their majorities will not take office until the new Congress convenes in January 2027, meaning Republicans still control both chambers for now.

The incoming majorities could investigate the administration and obstruct legislation, but the election does not remove Trump's executive powers. That distinction helps explain Klein's concern about Miller's influence.

Republicans also chose a prominent MAGA-aligned figure for congressional leadership. On 10 November, they selected Ohio Representative Jim Jordan to become House minority leader in January.

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh criticised the decision in an essay the following day. He argued that Jordan's selection showed the party intended to 'double down' on its existing approach, although that remains Walsh's assessment.

Tim Miller questioned whether Vice President JD Vance would inherit Trump's political following. Another figure could emerge from outside the administration, he suggested, while acknowledging that no clear challenger had appeared.

Klein drew a related distinction. Trump might cease to be the defining cultural figure in American politics, he argued, while remaining capable of exercising power through the presidency and its staff.

For the incoming Democratic majority, that creates a practical test. Congressional oversight can constrain an administration, but it cannot determine how a president and his chief of staff choose to govern.