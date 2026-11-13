Keith Olbermann called Stephen A. Smith a 'fraud' on Thursday, 12 November, criticising the broadcaster after his White House interview with President Donald Trump.

Smith, however, challenged the president over Republican losses in the US midterm elections and concerns about the cost of living. The attack revived scrutiny of Smith's relationship with Trump following a White House dinner in October.

Smith has said that the earlier visit gave him an opportunity to discuss support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Keith Olbermann Criticises Stephen A. Smith's Trump Interview

Before the interview aired, Smith promoted it on X with a video filmed at the White House. 'The Gloves are OFF. The Cameras are ON!' he wrote, directing viewers to an exclusive conversation on his YouTube channel.

Olbermann responded sharply. In a post on X, he used a censored obscenity to dismiss the interview before criticising Smith directly.

'There are few frauds in America greater than Smith. Trump is one of them, but Smith is gaining,' he wrote.

He also reacted to a clip of Smith asking Trump about a hypothetical presidential contest against Barack Obama.

'You're one of the great a** kissers of all time, Steve,' Olbermann commented.

The insults expressed Olbermann's opinion of Smith's interviewing. They did not establish that Smith had agreed to favour Trump, and the recorded conversation included several challenging questions.

The exchange lasted roughly 48 minutes, giving Smith opportunities to question the president beyond the clips that had circulated.

Stephen A. Smith Presses Trump Over Midterm Losses

In the 12 November interview, recorded in the Roosevelt Room, Smith pressed Trump on the Republican Party's losses in the 3 November midterm elections.

Trump argued that he had not personally been on the ballot. Smith pointed out that Trump had previously urged voters to treat the elections as a test of his leadership.

Former President Barack Obama vs. President Donald Trump. If they ran against each other for a third term, WHO WINS?! pic.twitter.com/bDKmMmVkTy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 13, 2026

Smith then raised grocery and petrol prices, affordability and whether voters disliked candidates Trump had endorsed. Trump acknowledged that both the cost of living and candidate popularity could have contributed to the results.

The president also suggested that higher petrol prices linked to the conflict with Iran had hurt Republicans. Nevertheless, he maintained that the outcome would have been different had he been a candidate.

Smith questioned Trump about tariffs, immigration and criminal justice. Near the end of the interview, he asked who would win if Trump and Obama could both seek another presidential term. Trump predicted his own victory, although the scenario was hypothetical.

Stephen A. Smith's Earlier White House Dinner Draws Scrutiny

Smith had previously joined Trump, Bill Maher and Kid Rock for dinner at the White House on 15 October. He later said he used the occasion to advocate for HBCUs.

'Anytime I see HBCUs in trouble, I'm going to do what I can to help. It's just that simple,' Smith said, according to The Comeback.

Accounts of the visit differed. Smith said the group spent more than four hours at the White House, while Trump later insisted it lasted 'two hours, maybe less'.

Trump initially described Smith as 'great', but subsequently criticised Maher. Smith, meanwhile, has called Trump's tariff policies 'utterly ridiculous' and questioned Republican lawmakers' willingness to challenge him.

Smith has also floated a possible Democratic presidential bid in 2028, bringing his exchanges with Trump into a wider political debate.