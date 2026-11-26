Children's Health Defense, the anti-vaccine group once chaired by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has falsely claimed that the measles vaccine is deadlier than the disease itself.

The post appeared a day before federal health officials confirmed that measles had killed nine people in the US this year.

A Claim Flagged by X

'You are more likely to die from the measles vaccine than measles itself,' the group wrote on X on Tuesday, 24 November.

X users attached a community note to the post, a crowd-sourced fact-check rather than an official ruling. It said the claim 'misuses VAERS data', the federal system that collects unverified reports of health problems after vaccination.

'Reports of death after MMR do not mean the vaccine caused them,' the note said. It added that most such reports are coincidental, that measles kills one to three people per 1,000 cases, and that the US recorded about 400 to 500 measles deaths a year before vaccines were introduced.

X user @DrCatharineY highlighted the post on Tuesday. 'Disgraceful. A reminder that this is the organization RFK Jr. chaired,' the user wrote. Other users pointed to Kennedy's June 2019 visit to Samoa, where an outbreak later that year killed 83 people, most of them children. Vaccination rates there had already fallen sharply after the country suspended its MMR programme in 2018, and Kennedy has denied any responsibility.

Disgraceful. A reminder that this is the organization RFK Jr. chaired. https://t.co/k6JTHlhGKI — Catharine (@DrCatharineY) November 25, 2026

Kennedy led Children's Health Defense for years, building it from its origins as the World Mercury Project into one of the country's best-known anti-vaccine organisations. He stepped back from the group during his 2023 presidential campaign and announced his resignation as chairman in December 2024, ahead of his confirmation as health secretary. After the US lost its elimination status, he wrote on X: 'I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.'

Nine Deaths Confirmed

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported nine measles-related deaths in the US so far in 2026, Reuters reported.

Publicly reported state figures indicate a higher toll. LiveNOW from FOX reported that states had recorded at least 14 measles-associated deaths, in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Virginia and New York. Reuters reported that Kennedy's department began using national mortality data instead of state figures earlier this year.

Frederic Bertley, an immunologist and chief executive of the Center of Science and Industry, said the gap 'is concerning and risks confusing the public about the true toll of this outbreak'. The deaths, he added, 'are alarming and reflect the consequences of declining vaccination coverage'.

Worst Outbreak in Decades

The CDC has confirmed 6,039 measles cases this year, nearly triple the 2,289 recorded in 2025. Cases have been reported across 47 US jurisdictions, according to the CDC, and 671 people, or 11 per cent, have been hospitalised.

Children and teenagers make up a large share of the patients. About 40 per cent of cases involve people aged five to 19, and 18 per cent involve children under five.

Vaccination coverage in some communities has fallen below the 95 per cent level experts say is needed to stop outbreaks spreading.

The US lost its measles elimination status after the Pan American Health Organization determined on 17 November that the virus had circulated continuously for more than 12 months, KFF Health News reported. The country had held elimination status since 2000.