Wall Street Journal columnist Allysia Finley has argued that the next two years of President Donald Trump's term could become 'the Stephen Miller presidency' if the pattern she described at the Food and Drug Administration is replicated across other federal offices.

In a column examining the administration's decision to withdraw Heidi Overton as Trump's nominee to lead the FDA, Finley cited unnamed sources who said White House chief of staff Stephen Miller intervened to drop Overton following opposition from within the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Finley contended that dropping Overton showed Miller prioritising his own interests and those of allies such as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over traditional conservatives, warning that a prolonged FDA leadership vacancy could deepen Miller's influence within the agency. Separately, NBC News and The Daily Beast report that K Street lobbyists view Miller's strict White House meeting restrictions as easily bypassed.

An FDA Dispute Behind the Stephen Miller Presidency Prediction

Finley identified Calley Means, a former adviser to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, as one of Overton's chief critics. She wrote that Means launched a media campaign against Overton after leaving the administration. According to Finley, Means described Overton as 'demonic' on Joe Rogan's podcast and accused her of blocking his priorities.

Finley wrote that Means also blamed Overton for a Justice Department brief supporting Bayer in Monsanto v. Durnell, a 2026 Supreme Court case concerning the pesticide glyphosate.

Finley also cited Kennedy as saying that Miller had told him at dinner that Miller was the only person in the administration more radical than Kennedy on MAHA. According to Finley, Kennedy welcomed Miller's appointment on social media, saying, 'It's time to unleash the Kraken.'

What a Stephen Miller Presidency Could Mean for the FDA

Finley suggested the FDA could go without a permanent leader for the rest of Trump's term. She considered it unlikely that Senate Democrats would confirm another nominee. A prolonged vacancy, she argued, could give Miller more influence over the agency.

Finley's forecast for the wider administration depended on whether a similar pattern emerged in other federal offices. 'If the pattern repeats in other federal offices, the next two years will be the Stephen Miller presidency.'

Lobbyists See Limits to a Stephen Miller Presidency

Lobbyists questioned how much control Miller could exert over access to the White House. The Daily Beast's Tom Porter, citing NBC News, reported that after becoming chief of staff, Miller issued a directive requiring officials to obtain permission from the White House counsel before meeting lobbyists in the complex.

Lobbyists told NBC News that the rule could be sidestepped, according to Porter. One predicted that more meetings with officials would take place in bars and hotels. The prediction hinged on where those meetings would be held, since the directive covered meetings inside the White House complex.

A longtime Republican lobbyist told NBC News that meeting elsewhere would save the time spent travelling to the White House and passing through security. Porter quoted the lobbyist as saying, 'I now don't have to take two hours out of my day to go there, go through security, take a meeting and walk back.'