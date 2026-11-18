US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to win back the country's measles elimination status, only to face a furious online backlash from critics who blame his vaccine-sceptical record for the crisis.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced on 17 November that measles is again spreading continuously in the US, ending a status the country had held since 2000.

Kennedy Pledges To Stop Outbreaks

Kennedy set out his position in a post on X on 17 November, after PAHO's announcement. 'We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status,' he wrote.

'I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles,' he added, before pointing to 'worldwide COVID-era disruptions' that he said 'interrupted routine childhood vaccination.'

Are you kidding!?!? You’re the MORON who CAUSED IT! https://t.co/F6Q95FKugN — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) November 17, 2026

The post drew a swift and angry response. X user @HeidiOCanada quote-posted the secretary with a blunt reply: 'Are you kidding!?!? You're the MORON who CAUSED IT!' By Wednesday morning, her post had drawn nearly 95,000 views and around 12,000 likes.

Not every reply turned on Kennedy. One user instead blamed former president Joe Biden, claiming without citing evidence that he had 'allowed in 15M unvaccinated illegal aliens.'

Kennedy spent years promoting vaccine-sceptical claims and led a prominent anti-vaccine organisation before becoming health secretary. Mexico and Bolivia also lost their status, according to PAHO.

How America Lost Its Status

According to KFF Health News, PAHO reached its conclusion after reviewing two analyses, one from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and one from an independent group of measles experts. Researchers had expected the finding once an outbreak in Utah passed the one-year mark in June. PAHO's criteria treat elimination as lost when the same measles virus lineage circulates for at least 12 months.

The toll has been heavy. More than 8,000 people fell ill in outbreaks over the past two years and over 830 were hospitalised, KFF reported. States have reported 13 measles-associated deaths, according to KFF, including infants in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and a seven-month-old in New York.

The West Texas outbreak, which began in January 2025, was declared over in August that year after infecting 762 people, hospitalising 99 and killing two. CDC data cited by CBS News show 5,412 confirmed cases in 2026 as of 12 November, with 96 per cent involving people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

HHS Denies Suppressing Measles Data

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson Emily Hilliard attributed the resurgence to vaccination gaps that opened years before the current administration. She said Kennedy and the CDC had provided approximately $100 million (£75.8 million) in extra outbreak-response funding.

Hilliard also rejected suggestions that the department had buried data. 'The suggestion that HHS is deliberately suppressing information about measles or other vaccine-preventable diseases is false,' she said.

KFF reported that CDC scientists no longer expect to publish their outbreak findings in the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, citing delays in the review process. Some officials alleged that political appointees had delayed or blocked reports, an account Hilliard's statement disputes.

'It's a very sad moment,' said Anne Schuchat, a former CDC deputy director. Paul Rota, a former CDC official, warned that regaining the status would be difficult while outbreaks persist. 'Bigger fires create more embers, and any one of those embers can seed another fire,' he said.