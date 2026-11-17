The United States is facing renewed criticism over its handling of a devastating measles resurgence, with a public health expert warning that the country has become too accepting of children dying from a disease that vaccination can prevent.

The warning comes as the national measles death toll reaches 10 in 2026, including at least four infants, while international health authorities prepare to formally confirm that the US has lost its measles elimination status.

Noel Brewer, chair of an independent US committee that presented findings on the country's outbreaks to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), delivered a stark assessment of the situation.

'Runaway measles outbreaks in the United States, as well as the needless deaths, are all due to low measles vaccination coverage. We've gotten comfortable letting children be stopped by a deadly disease and die from it,' Brewer stated.

Four Infants Among 10 Measles Deaths

The latest deaths were reported in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin late last week. Wisconsin confirmed that its second measles-related death was a child, while Pennsylvania reported its seventh death, involving an unvaccinated resident of Montour County.

At least four of the 10 victims were infants, including two in Pennsylvania, one in New York, and one in Wisconsin. The deaths are particularly alarming because measles was eliminated in the US in 2000 following decades of vaccination campaigns.

US Reportedly Loses 26-Year Measles-Free Status

The PAHO reviewed US measles data last week to determine whether the country had maintained continuous transmission of the same measles strain for at least 12 months. A US administration official said on 16 November that PAHO had notified the government that the US had lost its elimination status.

The organisation, a regional branch of the World Health Organization, is expected to announce its findings on 17 November.

Losing the designation does not mean measles was completely eradicated and has suddenly returned. Rather, elimination status recognises that a country has stopped sustained domestic transmission of the virus. The US previously achieved that milestone in 2000.

Falling Vaccination Rates Fuel Outbreaks

The resurgence has been linked to declining childhood vaccination rates and growing vaccine hesitancy. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine sceptic, has also faced criticism over his handling of the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 5,500 confirmed cases across 47 states and jurisdictions in 2026, the highest annual total since 1991. Pennsylvania alone has recorded more than 1,500 cases, while Wisconsin has reported nearly 650.

The recommended vaccination coverage needed to prevent outbreaks is 95%, but the latest CDC data showed that only 92.4% of US kindergartners received the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine during the 2025-2026 school year.

Kennedy and CDC Face Growing Criticism

Public health experts have also questioned the federal government's response, including the CDC's limited public communication about the outbreak and reported decisions affecting the publication of measles death data.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to media requests for comment about the reported loss of elimination status or the role of vaccine misinformation in the resurgence.

Restoring elimination status will require the US to interrupt sustained domestic transmission for at least 12 months.