A viral social media rumour claiming that YouTube star MrBeast died in a car crash in Tel Aviv, Israel, has sparked concern among his followers.

According to a fact-check published by MEAWW on 22 November 2026, the rumour spread alongside nighttime footage showing a severely damaged vehicle beside a truck, with debris scattered across the road.

A Beast co-founder publicly rejected the allegation, stating that the claim was false and that the team was not in Tel Aviv.

How the MrBeast Death Rumour Spread

MEAWW reported that the rumour gained traction after an X user identified as @playboicurrryy posted a message expressing shock over claims that MrBeast had died.

The post, dated 22 November 2026, read: 'holy shit they're are [sic] saying MrBeast died in a fucking car crash in tel Aviv 😭😭😭'

According to MEAWW, another X account, @MrGooner88, subsequently amplified the allegation by sharing footage of a badly damaged vehicle alongside the caption: 'Famous YouTuber MrBeast has just died in a car accident in Tel Aviv.'

The post had attracted more than 30,000 likes, nearly 1,000 reposts and approximately five million to six million views within a day of being published.

The publication also documented reactions from users questioning whether the YouTube personality had genuinely died. Some asked X's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, to verify the rumour, while others urged people to fact-check the allegation before sharing it.

However, neither viral post provided independently verified evidence linking MrBeast to the alleged collision, according to MEAWW.

🚨 BREAKING: Famous YouTuber MrBeast has just died in a car accident in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/sVdlVmx5cb — Mr Gooner (@MrGooner88) November 22, 2026

Beast Co-Founder Breaks Silence and Denies Claim

The allegation was directly challenged by a Beast co-founder who uses the X handle @chucky, according to MEAWW.

The publication reported that the co-founder responded to the rumour with a direct denial: 'False. We're not in Tel Aviv, and there's no car crash.'

The statement rejected the claim that the team was in Tel Aviv and denied that a crash involving them had occurred, directly contradicting the allegation that MrBeast had been killed in Israel.

MEAWW cited the response as key evidence in its fact-check, concluding that the death allegation was false.

In an assessment published on 23 November 2026, What the Fact also cited the co-founder's public denial as its strongest evidence against the viral claim.

What the Fact acknowledged that the two fact-checks did not constitute fully independent corroboration because both relied partly on the same public statement.

No Verified Evidence Links MrBeast to the Accident

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, was not credibly reported to have been involved in a fatal car accident in Tel Aviv.

MEAWW said its investigation found no credible news reports, official statements or verified accounts confirming a crash, injury or death involving the YouTube personality.

What the Fact likewise found no credible news organisation reporting an accident involving Donaldson.

The damaged-car footage shared by @MrGooner88 did not establish the identity of anyone involved or provide evidence linking the collision to MrBeast.

What the Fact acknowledged that its investigation had limitations, explaining that it had not independently accessed the original rumour post or the alleged fake memorial page. Its assessment relied partly on accounts published by other fact-checking outlets.

Nevertheless, the available evidence contradicted the central allegation, while the Beast co-founder's direct denial provided a clear rebuttal.

Previous Death Hoaxes Also Targeted MrBeast

The November 2026 rumour follows previous false death reports involving Donaldson.

What the Fact traced previous death hoaxes involving MrBeast to 2021 and March 2023. In the latter incident, a viral social media post falsely claimed that the YouTuber had died, prompting Donaldson to publicly dismiss the rumour.

The publication described the latest incident as part of a recurring pattern in which unverified celebrity death claims spread through social media before being publicly challenged.

Verdict: MrBeast Death Claim Is False

The claim that MrBeast died in a car crash in Tel Aviv is false.

Both MEAWW and What the Fact concluded that the death claim was false, citing a public denial attributed to a Beast co-founder and the absence of credible reporting linking Donaldson to the alleged accident.

Neither publication found credible evidence linking Donaldson to a fatal accident. The footage accompanying the viral posts also failed to establish his involvement.