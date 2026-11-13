US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing a congressional investigation after a 2019 letter he sent to Samoa's prime minister contradicted his repeated claims that a visit to the country had nothing to do with vaccines.

Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Angela Alsobrooks announced the inquiry on Wednesday, requesting documents from Children's Health Defense (CHD), the anti-vaccine advocacy organisation Kennedy previously chaired. The letter, dated 20 January 2019, referred to vaccines or vaccination eight times. The investigation comes amid renewed scrutiny of Kennedy's visit, which took place months before a measles outbreak killed 83 people in Samoa, most of them children under five.

Senators Demand Documents From Kennedy's Former Organisation

Wyden and Alsobrooks have asked CHD to provide records relating to Kennedy's Samoa visit, his 2024 presidential campaign, and his Senate confirmation process. They also requested communications between the organisation and federal government officials since President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025. The senators set a 4 December deadline for the documents.

'We intend to hold Secretary Kennedy accountable for the grave harm he has caused to vulnerable children,' Wyden and Alsobrooks wrote. They also said they would hold him accountable for any false statements made to Congress, describing such conduct as a threat to the Senate's constitutional responsibilities.

The inquiry could gain significance when Democrats regain control of both chambers following the midterm elections. Wyden is expected to chair the Senate Finance Committee in January, giving him oversight of Kennedy's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Alsobrooks serves on the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee.

What Kennedy's 2019 Letter Revealed

The letter, written on CHD letterhead, outlined Kennedy's interest in examining Samoa's use of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Kennedy suggested that deaths in Samoa might have been linked to problems involving different vaccine batches. He proposed a detailed health informatics assessment to investigate the possibility.

He also argued that health information systems in many countries were not designed to identify potential adverse events associated with vaccination quickly. Although the correspondence did not explicitly discuss anti-vaccine activism, its contents raise questions about Kennedy's account of the trip. The letter became public in August 2026, prompting renewed scrutiny of his earlier statements.

HHS Rejects Allegations That Kennedy Misled Congress

HHS has disputed claims that the correspondence proves Kennedy misrepresented his intentions. Following questions about the letter in August, the department maintained that his Samoa visit was unrelated to vaccines and described allegations that he lied to Congress as false and defamatory.

Kennedy was not under oath during his Senate confirmation hearing. However, knowingly making materially false statements to Congress can constitute a crime, even without an oath. Such offences can carry prison sentences, although prosecutions are relatively uncommon. Neither HHS nor CHD immediately responded to requests for comment on Thursday.

Samoa's Measles Outbreak Adds to the Scrutiny

During his visit, Kennedy met anti-vaccine activists, including an individual who helped arrange the trip with a US Embassy employee. Months later, Samoa experienced a devastating measles outbreak. Thousands became ill, and 83 people died, most of them children under five. Vaccination rates remained dangerously low during the period surrounding the epidemic.

Public health experts have said anti-vaccine activists hampered efforts to address the outbreak. However, the available evidence does not establish that Kennedy caused the epidemic or the deaths. The senators' inquiry will examine documents relating to Kennedy's visit and subsequent statements to Congress, adding to the scrutiny of his account as he faces potentially closer oversight from a Democrat-controlled Senate.