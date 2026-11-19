American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has delivered a scathing assessment of Donald Trump's America, mocking the country's growing list of problems as a measles resurgence, major technology failures and banking disruptions fuel concerns about the reliability of essential services. The late-night host compared the US to a malfunctioning McDonald's soft-serve machine, declaring that 'everything is broken' as he took aim at the country's latest crises.

The comedian made the remarks on his ABC programme, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he also questioned the state of public health and infrastructure while poking fun at Trump's leadership.

US Loses Measles Elimination Status as Cases Surge

Kimmel began by addressing the country's loss of measles elimination status, blaming falling vaccination rates for the disease's alarming return.

'Vaccinations are down and for the first time in three decades, for the first time since the Macarena ruled the charts, measles is back,' he said.

The host highlighted the dramatic increase in cases in South Carolina, which recorded just one confirmed measles infection in 2024 compared with almost 1,000 this year, according to figures he cited during his monologue.

The US had been considered to have eliminated measles as an endemic disease since 2000, following years of successful vaccination efforts. However, sustained transmission and declining immunisation coverage have contributed to the reversal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 5,182 confirmed measles cases across the US as of 5 November 2026, highlighting the scale of the outbreak.

Kimmel also referenced Robert F Kennedy Jr, who leads the Department of Health and Human Services, as he discussed the country's changing approach to vaccination.

Microsoft, Apple and Major US Banks Hit by Outages

The comedian then turned his attention to a series of technology, banking and aviation disruptions that have affected the country in recent days.

Microsoft experienced a global outage last week, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a nationwide ground stop on flights. The following week, customers of major financial institutions, including Wells Fargo and Chase, experienced service disruptions. Apple also faced problems affecting its services.

Kimmel used the incidents to reinforce his comparison of the US to a malfunctioning fast-food ice cream machine.

'This country's running like a McDonald's soft-serve machine right now: everything is broken,' he said. He also joked that Americans would finally lose their patience if problems affected the release of the new Grand Theft Auto game on Thursday.

'They better hope nothing happens on Thursday when that new Grand Theft Auto comes out,' Kimmel said. 'Because that will be where America draws the line.'

He later described the atmosphere as feeling like 'the first 10 minutes of an HBO show about the apocalypse.'

Trump's Philippines Visit Also Draws Late-Night Jokes

Meanwhile, Kimmel turned his attention to Trump's visit to the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

The president arrived in Manila to the sound of a marching band playing the Village People's 'YMCA,' prompting Kimmel to joke about the unusual musical welcome. He also referenced anti-Trump protesters who gathered in Manila ahead of the president's arrival, chanting 'Get him out' and holding placards criticising the US leader.

TV host Seth Meyers, meanwhile, reacted to Trump's suggestion that he might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Asia trip, alongside planned discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The hosts continued their mix of political commentary and celebrity jokes, with Kimmel also discussing Robert Pattinson's casting as the next James Bond.