A University of Georgia student who survived an eight-storey fall from her Athens apartment window told emergency responders that nobody had hurt her, newly released police body camera footage shows. Kristin Sargent, 21, is heard telling emergency medical technicians, 'No one did anything bad to me.' The footage is the first time her own words from that night have been made public.

Sargent, a University of Georgia senior, fell from the eighth floor of the Rambler Athens apartment building on 26 September. The incident happened during the Georgia-Oklahoma football weekend. Investigators estimated that she fell approximately 65 to 70 feet before reaching the pool deck below.

A roommate told police that the group had been dancing and singing Miley Cyrus's 2009 song 'The Climb' shortly before Sargent fell backwards through an open window screen. The roommate said the glass was raised while the screen remained in place. Security camera footage captured Sargent falling, with the screen following her.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical crews were called to the building at approximately 7:37pm, according to the incident report.

Body Camera Captures the Aftermath of the Fall

The footage, recorded by Athens-Clarke County Police, was obtained by Local 12 and reported by Atlanta News First. It shows officers speaking with friends at the scene.

A responding officer described Sargent as having an open femur fracture and blood coming from a wound in her chest. She was conscious and able to speak when first responders arrived. The footage records her telling emergency personnel that nobody had done anything bad to her.

One friend told an officer, 'I thought I was coming down here to see her dead.' Another said, 'I would die if I fell from that. She's just a beast.' The friend added that the group believed Sargent would survive if anyone could.

The roommate also said Sargent had been at a bar during the Georgia-Oklahoma game. Several friends were staying at her five-person apartment that weekend.

Investigators found evidence that Sargent struck a cushioned metal bench near the pool. An incident report described blood on its cushion and a broken armrest. It is not clear how the bench affected her injuries.

What Is Known About Sargent's Condition

A hospital administrator later described Sargent as 'drunk', according to the footage. An officer suggested her condition may have affected whether she braced herself during the fall.

An early police incident report said evidence gathered at the scene suggested the fall was accidental. It also stated that the investigation remained ongoing at the time. Police have not said anyone else was involved.

Sargent's father, Richard Sargent, previously told WSB-TV that his daughter had suffered several broken bones. He said she was recovering better than many had expected.

Atlanta News First reported on 14 November that it had contacted Sargent, her father and her four roommates for an update. The outlet said it received no response. Her current condition has not been confirmed.

The body camera footage provides a closer account of the moments after the fall. The roommate's account, security camera footage and the early police report offer details about the circumstances. Sargent's own words to responders, spoken while she lay injured on the pool deck, also form part of the public record. However, police have not announced a final finding on the circumstances of the fall.