A British man has been identified as a suspect after a golden-coloured statue of Jesus was removed from a cross and smashed at a church in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Police identified the suspect on 14 November, three days after the incident at the Shrine of Divine Mercy. He was questioned and had his identity document seized as a procedural measure, according to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT. His British nationality was confirmed separately on 15 November.

Footage circulated online showing two men near the church. One handles the statue while the other records or photographs him. The statue breaks during the incident before the men leave. The video also captures the man carrying the statue saying, 'Listen ... listen ... praise the Lord!', as reported by the New York Post on 14 November.

A man removed a statue of the crucified Jesus from a church in Vilnius and held it up while joking with another man, before smashing it on the street. Both men fled the scene.



A priest has appealed for help identifying the English-speaking suspects. pic.twitter.com/VK97fBWw8v — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 15, 2026

The incident happened on Dominikonų Street in Vilnius Old Town. Police initially reported that it occurred at about 9pm on 11 November. A subsequent appeal specified a period between 9pm that evening and 12:30am on 12 November. The statue had been hanging from a wooden cross in the church's inner courtyard.

On 15 November, Lithuanian news agency ELTA reported that police spokesperson Tomas Bražėnas confirmed the suspect was a British citizen born in 1989. He was temporarily in Lithuania and was providing explanations to investigators. His identity document was seized, preventing him from leaving the country while the investigation continues.

The second man's nationality has not been publicly established. Some media reports described both men as suspected British tourists. However, police have confirmed the nationality of only one suspect. The initial police report did not identify a suspect or provide any nationality details.

Police Identify British Suspect as Investigation Develops

The 11 November police report said proceedings had begun under Article 284 of Lithuania's Criminal Code, concerning a public-order offence. The 14 November update referred to an investigation under Article 312, concerning the desecration of a grave or another place of public respect.

Police said the suspect had been identified, questioned and formally notified of the suspicion. The seizure of his identity document is a procedural measure, not a conviction. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not publicly named him.

Footage shows the statue being removed from its cross and subsequently smashed. Police are investigating the incident as the alleged desecration of a place of public respect. They have not announced a separate theft charge.

Police have not said why the statue was damaged. TV3's 13 November report described an exclamation heard after the statue broke as 'Dieve!' ('God!'), while the New York Post reported that the footage captured the man saying, 'Listen ... listen ... praise the Lord!'

Church Community Expresses Grief

Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, identified in Lithuanian reporting as vice-rector of the Shrine of Divine Mercy, spoke publicly about the damage. In an appeal shared by the church community, he described the incident as deeply painful.

'I'm in pain because it's not just a sacred thing. This is the image of the one we love, to whom we pray and entrust the world, the Homeland, our loved ones and ourselves,' he said.

For worshippers, the statue was a focus of prayer and devotion. The church community appealed for help identifying those shown in the footage.

Police and church representatives asked anyone with relevant information to contact investigators. Police have not said who the second man is or whether he faces any suspicion.

Investigators are continuing to establish what role each man played in the incident at the church.