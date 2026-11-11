Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has warned Donald Trump that repeatedly blocking legislation passed by a Democratic-controlled Congress could leave him looking politically 'impotent' for the next two years. Her challenge points to a dilemma: vetoing bills may halt Democrats' agenda, but rejecting popular measures could hand them a powerful argument ahead of 2028.

The New York congresswoman said Democrats could pursue a 'nice' route through negotiation or a 'hard' one by seeking bipartisan support to overturn presidential vetoes. Their projected majorities, however, remain short of the numbers needed to override a veto without Republican support.

A video of Ocasio-Cortez's remarks, shared by Acyn on 11 November, had attracted nearly 196,000 views.

AOC Frames Veto Fight as a Test of Trump's Influence

'We're within striking distance of veto overrides. So we can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way,' Ocasio-Cortez said. 'I do think that this president does not want to be seen as impotent for the next two years.'

AOC on Trump Veto Threats: We’re within striking distance of veto overrides. So we can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way. I do think that this president does not want to be seen as impotent for the next two years. pic.twitter.com/zG1HJTOe6F — Acyn (@Acyn) November 11, 2026

Her comments followed Trump's public embrace of the veto as a way to frustrate the incoming majority. On election night, 3 November, he posted an image of a red hat bearing the word 'VETO' on Truth Social. A similar hat was displayed on the Resolute Desk during a White House signing ceremony on 5 November.

Trump also told Fox News that Democrats could send him bills which he would return with a 'nice stamp, veto'. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said he was willing to work with anyone to deliver results, but would oppose what she called 'radical left policies'.

The Numbers Leave Democrats Short of an Override

Democrats are projected to hold 54 Senate seats and have won at least 255 House seats, with some races still being counted. Those figures fall short of the two-thirds majority required in both chambers to override a presidential veto. With all members voting, the thresholds are 67 in the Senate and 290 in the House.

Ocasio-Cortez's 'striking distance' description is therefore a political challenge, not confirmation that Democrats already have the votes. Any successful override would require Republicans to break ranks.

The Constitution gives the president 10 days, excluding Sundays, to act on a bill. If he does not sign or return it while Congress remains in session, it becomes law without his signature. If Congress adjourns in a way that prevents its return, a pocket veto can block it.

Veto Showdowns Could Become a Campaign Strategy

The threat of a veto can influence legislation before it reaches the White House. Democrats may negotiate changes to secure Trump's signature, or advance popular proposals knowing that rejection could strengthen their argument that he is obstructing measures voters support.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has urged the incoming majority to pass bills on affordability and government accountability, challenging Trump to decide whether to veto them. Such confrontations could provide material for oversight hearings and campaigning, even when Democrats cannot force legislation through.

Senate Republicans can also use the filibuster to prevent many bills from reaching a final vote, meaning some disputes may never reach Trump's desk. Democrats' control of Congress from January 2027 will give them investigative and oversight powers, but it will not remove the president's veto or guarantee their legislative priorities become law.