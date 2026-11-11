President Donald Trump's surprise call to C-SPAN on Monday, 9 November 2026, triggered speculation about his marriage to Melania Trump after a woman's laughter was heard during the live broadcast. The unidentified voice prompted cheating rumours online, although there is no evidence linking the incident to infidelity.

The laughter was heard during the opening moments of Trump's appearance on Washington Journal Primetime, hosted by Mimi Geerges. The president had called into the programme to discuss political developments, but the unexplained sound quickly drew attention away from his remarks.

'That Definitely Wasn't Melania' Sparks Trump Speculation

As Geerges welcomed the president, a brief burst of giggling could be heard. Neither addressed it, leaving viewers to speculate about whether the laughter came from someone near Trump or another participant in the broadcast.

One X user wrote, 'That definitely wasn't Melania.' Another suggested, 'He's probably just cheating on his wife. Again.'

Trump on C-SPAN and you can hear a woman giggling in the background on Trump's end



That definitely wasn't Melania pic.twitter.com/JsF10c9bUa — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) November 10, 2026

Both comments reflected online speculation rather than evidence about the president's private life.

He’s probably just cheating on his wife. Again. — Spaceman500🇺🇸 (@Space_man500) November 10, 2026

Comedian Jimmy Fallon also seized on the moment during his late-night monologue.

'President Trump is in the news because last night, he called into C-SPAN and you could hear a mystery woman laughing in the background. Take a listen,' he said before playing a clip of the interview.

He then joked that, 'based on the happy laugh, experts are 100% sure it wasn't Melania. That's all they're saying.'

Jimmy Fallon was making fun of Trump after he called into CSPAN last night & you could hear a woman giggling at the beginning of the call. She sounded like a giddy school girl so it was probably Natalie Harp because of her love for him which makes you wonder what they were… pic.twitter.com/0VO7TBb5zh — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 11, 2026

The White House subsequently offered an explanation. In a statement to Inside Edition, officials said the laughter was leftover audio from a previous caller who had not disconnected. The explanation offers a different account from suggestions that a woman was physically beside Trump, although the identity of the original caller has not been established.

Donald Trump's Marital History Returns to the Spotlight

The cheating jokes also revived longstanding discussion of Trump's relationships. He married Ivana Trump in 1977, and they had three children before divorcing in 1992. Their marriage became the subject of widespread attention amid reports of Trump's relationship with actress Marla Maples.

Trump and Maples married in 1993 and divorced in 1999. He began dating Melania Knauss while his divorce from Maples was pending. The couple married in January 2005 and have one son, Barron.

Those overlapping relationships remain part of Trump's public biography, but they cannot establish anything about Monday's broadcast. The circumstances surrounding the laughter are a separate question.

Former Fox News presenter Megyn Kelly revisited Trump's marital history during an appearance on the Hodgetwins podcast on 22 May 2026.

'Trump has cheated on every wife he's had,' she claimed, referring partly to his relationship with Maples while he was still married to Ivana.

Kelly's sweeping assertion was her opinion, not independently verified evidence about every marriage. Allegations concerning Trump's relationship with Melania have also been disputed, and none provides evidence of wrongdoing during the C-SPAN call.

Meanwhile, the president used his conversation with Geerges to discuss immigration, Iran and other political matters. He explained that watching callers on the network helped him judge public sentiment, a point overshadowed by the viral clip.

For viewers debating the sound, the White House's explanation offers a markedly different account from the online rumours. The recording contains laughter. It does not establish who laughed, where they were or why.