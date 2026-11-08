Mary Trump has warned that President Donald Trump's response to Republican defeats in the 3 November US midterm elections could become more confrontational.

In a newsletter dated 7 November, the president's niece linked her concerns to Trump's decision to name Stephen Miller his next White House chief of staff.

Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and Senate. Their new congressional majorities are due to take office on 3 January 2027, giving them powers to scrutinise the administration and challenge its legislative priorities.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and outspoken critic of her uncle, described the result in her Substack newsletter, The Good in Us, as a 'catastrophic loss, not just for Republicans, but for Donald's psyche'.

'Now, you might say he seems to be taking it pretty well. He is not,' she wrote.

Why Mary Trump Sees This Midterm Defeat as Different

Her argument rests partly on a comparison with 2020. Although Joe Biden defeated Trump in that presidential election, Republicans gained seats in the House. Mary Trump believes those gains softened the political rejection her uncle faced.

The latest results, she argued, offered less room for that interpretation. But her claims about Trump's emotional response are opinions, not independently established findings about his mental health.

The president's public reaction has been more mixed than her account suggests. He congratulated Democrats for campaigning effectively, said he was willing to work with them and stressed that he had not personally appeared on the ballot.

Trump also promised to veto legislation he opposed. A red 'VETO' cap was photographed on the Resolute Desk on 5 November, an image Mary Trump cited when questioning how long his conciliatory remarks would last.

He criticised some Republican candidates and Fox News after the losses. Those statements show where he publicly directed his frustration, but cannot establish his private state of mind.

Mary Trump has interpreted his behaviour through the lens of narcissism, predicting that political rejection could make him angrier and more isolated. Such language is her own characterisation. It does not amount to a verified diagnosis or establish a medically recognised 'end stage' of any condition.

Stephen Miller Move Fuels Fears of Confrontation

The personnel change at the White House sharpened her warning. On 6 November, Trump announced that Miller would replace Susie Wiles as chief of staff, starting Monday, 9 November. Wiles is moving to Trump's political operation.

Miller, who has served as deputy chief of staff for policy, is closely associated with the administration's immigration agenda. Mary Trump argued that promoting him signalled a preference for confrontation rather than compromise with Democrats.

She also suggested that Miller would reinforce grievances she attributes to the president. Those claims concern his motives and influence, neither of which has been independently established.

The White House offered a sharply different account. In its official announcement, Vice President JD Vance called Miller an 'amazing patriot', while administration officials praised his loyalty and experience.

The new Congress could pursue investigations and block legislation backed by Trump. The president, however, will retain the veto and other executive powers, setting up a potentially difficult relationship with Democratic lawmakers.

Mary Trump's broader prediction is that the combination of political defeat and continued presidential authority could prove dangerous. It remains a forecast from a family member who has long opposed him, rather than an established account of what the White House will do next.