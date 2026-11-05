US President Donald Trump is facing a political storm after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in a stunning midterm election defeat for Republicans, setting the stage for two years of investigations, legislative battles and renewed impeachment speculation that could reshape his presidency.

The sweeping Democratic victory on Tuesday, 3 November, was widely interpreted as a rebuke to Trump's leadership, with voters expressing frustration over rising living costs, the war in Iran and concerns about government corruption.

Democratic leaders have signalled plans to use their newfound congressional power to scrutinise the Trump administration, challenge his legislative agenda and investigate allegations surrounding his personal interests and family finances.

Democrats Plan To Ramp Up Oversight

Democrats are preparing to intensify congressional oversight of Trump's administration when the new Congress convenes in January. Figures expected to face scrutiny include senior administration officials, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and billionaire Elon Musk, Trump's former adviser.

Party leaders have also indicated they intend to scrutinise how Trump and his family have allegedly benefited financially during his presidency, potentially triggering hearings and demands for documents.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has outlined a 100-day agenda focused on lowering living costs and aggressively overseeing the administration. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has also vowed to prioritise affordability and tackling corruption following the election victory.

Could Trump Face Impeachment Again?

The prospect of impeachment has returned to Washington following the Democrats' congressional takeover. Party leaders have not ruled out impeaching Trump or members of his Cabinet, although no formal proceedings have been announced.

Under the US Constitution, the House of Representatives has the power to impeach a president, while the Senate conducts the subsequent trial. Conviction requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Democratic control of both chambers could make impeachment proceedings politically possible, although removing Trump from office would remain challenging.

Trump Threatens Veto as Political Showdown Looms

Trump has already signalled he intends to fight Democratic efforts to reshape his legislative agenda. Following the election results, the president shared an image of a red baseball cap emblazoned with 'VETO', styled after his trademark campaign merchandise.

The threat raises the prospect of legislative deadlock, with Democrats pushing new policies while Trump retains the constitutional power to reject bills. Senate Republican leader John Thune has also vowed to resist what he described as Democratic extremism, signalling continued opposition from Trump's allies.

Historic Republican Defeat

Democrats scored major victories across traditionally Republican states, reshaping the political landscape. James Talarico won a historic Senate race in Texas, while Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina.

Democrats also secured victories in Ohio and Kansas, where Adam Hamilton became the state's first Democratic senator since 1932. The party made significant gains in the House, including in Iowa, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania, despite Republican spending and redistricting efforts.

What Democratic Victory Means for Trump

The election results threaten to derail Trump's legislative priorities during his final two years in office. Voter dissatisfaction over inflation, household costs and the Iran war contributed to Republican losses, according to the AP Voter Poll.

Analysts say the Democratic takeover could strengthen potential presidential contenders ahead of the 2028 election, while complicating the political ambitions of Vice President JD Vance and other Republicans. With investigations, veto battles and impeachment discussions looming, Trump's remaining time in the White House could become one of the most politically turbulent periods of his presidency.