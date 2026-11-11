Katie Zacharia clashed with British presenter Victoria Derbyshire during Tuesday night's BBC Newsnight broadcast on 10 November 2026 as the pair debated the Republican Party's midterm performance. The former White House press secretary repeatedly interrupted the presenter while defending the Republican Party and challenging questions about the election results.

Zacharia, whose tenure as White House press secretary lasted just five days in October, argued that the midterm results did not represent a serious setback for Trump.

Despite Democratic gains, Zacharia described the president as the 'fighter-in-chief' and maintained that Republicans could remain optimistic about their political prospects.

Why Did Zacharia Dispute Trump's Midterm Losses?

Tensions emerged when Derbyshire suggested Trump had 'lost his mojo' following the Republican setbacks and questioned whether the president could still claim political momentum.

Zacharia disagreed, arguing that Republicans were better positioned defensively than offensively. She also pointed to Trump's executive orders when defending his administration's record.

When Derbyshire suggested American voters had rejected Trump's policies, Zacharia challenged that interpretation.

'The midterms gave a very clear runway for a Republican president in 2028,' she said, presenting the results as an opportunity for the party rather than a decisive rejection of Trump's leadership.

The presenter continued questioning her about the implications of the election results, leading to several interruptions as both attempted to make their arguments.

What Was Behind the Heated Alaska Senate Exchange?

The discussion became more contentious when Derbyshire questioned Trump's changing position on accepting the election results.

Zacharia redirected the conversation towards Alaska's Senate race, questioning whether it was fair for two candidates with the surname Sullivan to appear on the ballot.

The four-candidate contest included Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., an undeclared candidate and retired teacher whose name closely resembled that of the sitting senator.

“Last week he said the Democrats did pretty well, he said he was going to work with them. Several days later he’s suggesting there’s something wrong with the elections. What’s changed?”@vicderbyshire asks former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia about President’s… pic.twitter.com/LzKyJFgi4h — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 11, 2026

'I'm asking you, do you think that's fair?' Zacharia asked, while Derbyshire attempted to return to her original question about Trump's position on the results.

Zacharia then questioned whether the presenter had followed the Alaska contest and asked about the margin between the candidates.

When Derbyshire attempted to discuss the Iran war and its possible impact on Republican losses, Zacharia returned to the two candidates.

'You don't want to answer the question because you know that's not fair,' she told the presenter.

The exchange continued as Derbyshire attempted to steer the discussion back towards the wider political consequences of the midterm elections.

How Did Newsnight Viewers React to Zacharia?

The interview prompted reactions on X, where viewers discussed the exchange and Zacharia's repeated interruptions.

One viewer wrote: 'She completely lost it, I thought Victoria gave her enough space to show how crazy she was.'

Another criticised suggestions that Zacharia had won the exchange, while a third described her performance as 'comical'.

The comments reflected differing opinions about the interview, particularly the way the discussion shifted between the midterm results and the Alaska Senate contest.

Is Zacharia Returning to Trump's White House?

The interview came amid reports about Zacharia's possible interest in returning to the White House.

A report published on 9 November, citing three anonymous sources close to Trump, alleged that Zacharia was seeking another opportunity with the president and his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller. However, the report also included accounts suggesting that people close to her believed she was joking or had no genuine interest in returning.

Zacharia rejected the claims in comments to TMZ, saying she maintained a 'loyal and great relationship' with Trump and describing the report as 'utterly fake'.

She also addressed the speculation on X, writing: 'I'm not auditioning for the role.'

Her latest television appearance has brought renewed attention to her brief time as White House press secretary and her continued public defence of Trump.