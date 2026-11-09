US President Donald Trump has dismissed the prospect of a third impeachment following Democratic victories in the 3 November midterm elections. Speaking in a White House interview broadcast on Sunday, 8 November, Trump questioned why lawmakers would seek to impeach him again.

The remarks followed Republican defeats that handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, with their new majorities taking office in January 2027. The election results have raised questions about potential investigations into Trump's administration, although Democratic leaders have not announced formal impeachment proceedings.

Trump Says He Cannot Imagine Third Impeachment After Midterm Defeat

During an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, recorded on Friday, 6 November, correspondent Ross Douthat asked Trump whether Democrats would impeach him again.

'I can't imagine it, you know?' Trump replied, before defending his administration's record and claiming his presidency had delivered exceptional results.

Trump also suggested his previous impeachments had strengthened his political standing, saying some believed they had worked to his advantage.

The president was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 2019 and January 2021. The Senate subsequently acquitted him in both cases.

An impeachment vote does not automatically remove a president. Conviction requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate, a substantially higher threshold than the simple House majority needed to impeach.

Some Democrats have previously supported another impeachment attempt. Washington Representative Adam Smith argued in an October CNN interview that Trump's conduct warranted impeachment, citing concerns about the administration's policies and congressional oversight.

However, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has publicly played down suggestions that impeachment is an immediate priority.

Speaking on 4 November, Jeffries said no member of his caucus had raised the subject with him. He emphasised that Democrats were concentrating on affordability and government accountability.

The distinction matters. Winning Congress gives Democrats greater investigative authority, but does not establish that party leaders have agreed to pursue Trump's removal.

Trump Says He Cannot Imagine Third Impeachment but Offers To Work With Democrats

Despite the prospect of congressional investigations, Trump suggested he remained willing to negotiate with Democrats.

Asked whether he could refrain from insulting political opponents long enough to reach an agreement, Trump answered 'Very easily'.

Nevertheless, the interview revealed continuing hostility towards some of his longstanding political adversaries.

During a separate discussion about religious forgiveness, Douthat asked whether Trump could forgive former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump said he could not readily forgive certain opponents, maintaining that he believed they had treated him unfairly.

The president also indicated that further changes to his administration were possible following the Republican election defeats.

Although he praised his Cabinet, Trump acknowledged that he expected to make some personnel adjustments.

Shortly after the interview, Susie Wiles was replaced as White House chief of staff by Stephen Miller, who had served as deputy chief of staff.

Meanwhile, Jeffries has maintained that Democrats intend to use their congressional majority to scrutinise the administration, leaving the possibility of impeachment separate from their immediate oversight agenda.