President Donald Trump's red 'VETO' cap has already inspired independent online sellers, with similar designs advertised for nearly $40 (£30), despite the hat not appearing on his official merchandise website.

Trump first shared an image of the cap on Truth Social on 3 November, before it appeared on the Resolute Desk two days later. According to People, the design was still absent from the Trump Store as of 6 November.

The merchandise emerged as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, leaving Trump facing an opposition-controlled legislature from January 2027.

Trump's 'VETO' Hat Sends Message After Midterm Defeat

The cap features 'VETO' in large white letters against a red background, echoing Trump's warnings about blocking legislation from the incoming Democratic majorities.

Trump shared the design on Election Day before displaying it in the Oval Office on 5 November while signing a proclamation establishing the Oval Office National Monument.

Before the election, Trump had suggested he could become 'Mr Veto' if Republicans lost control of Congress. During a CBS News interview, he described his veto authority as his 'ultimate power'.

Following the results, he told Fox News he would reject bills he considered 'insane', predicting that Democrats would eventually negotiate after encountering repeated presidential vetoes.

Independent Sellers List VETO Hats for Nearly $40

Although the design has not appeared on Trump's official store, similar caps are being advertised on Etsy, Amazon, eBay and independent merchandise websites.

Alterbabe and GullPrint listed Trump-inspired VETO hats for $35.95 (approximately £27), while another GullPrint design was advertised at $37.95 (£29). Other sellers offered cheaper alternatives, including listings on Amazon and TeePublic.

These are advertised prices rather than confirmed sales, and there is no verified evidence that the products are officially authorised or identical to Trump's cap.

How Much Are Hats on Trump's Official Store?

Trump's official merchandise website continues to offer other political designs, including MAGA, 45-47 and Trump 2028 caps.

Several were listed at $55 (£42), while the 'FAFO' hat cost $50 (£38). A limited-edition 2026 MAGA cap was discounted to $34.99 (£27) from $55 (£42).

The prices show that independent sellers are already offering VETO-inspired merchandise at levels comparable to some official Trump-branded products. However, no official release date or retail price has been announced for the cap displayed in the Oval Office.