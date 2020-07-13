Even though there were no big hardware announcements at WWDC 2020, many turned to rumours to learn about what Apple has in store later this year. In line with its annual product refresh, the Cupertino, California-based tech firm is expected to introduce several new items. Among those speculated to make their debut is the AirPods Studio and AirTags. Nevertheless, the iPhone 12 series will likely bring something new to the table, as hinted by an insider.

The brand is regularly criticised for the minimal upgrades and innovation its smartphones come with despite the premium pricing. However, consumers who plan to purchase the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can finally expect a significant performance boost. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will just be likely on par with the previous year's models. This information was posted by @L0vetodream on Twitter.

Moreover, renowned Apple supply chain insider Jon Prosser claims that the leaks are accurate. The upcoming flagship variants – iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – will now sport 6 GB RAM. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are purportedly getting a 4 GB RAM option instead. This comes as a surprise given that every iPhone 11 model in 2019 flaunted similar internals.

In contrasts to what some mid-range Android handsets offer, it's clear that Apple wants its buyers to spend more. Even though iOS devices are traditionally optimised to run smoothly with whatever RAM size they ship with, some are worried about multitasking performance. The iPhone 12 series will be equipped with the A14 chipset, which is expected to outperform a lot of smartphones.

As for the batteries, the latest certifications were published online. There appear to be three battery models: A2471, A2431, and A2466. These were posted on UL Demko, Safety Korea, and China's 3C agency. The capacities listed are 2,227 mAh, which is likely the one for the iPhone 12. This is followed by a 2,775mAh unit rumoured to be used by the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro. Finally, the 3,687mAh version is possibly reserved for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple is likely going to announce more about its new offerings soon in a separate event before the anticipated launch in September,