Apple has been rolling out iOS 16 updates for quite some time now. Also, iOS 16.4 update is expected to arrive on eligible iPhone models next month. However, there's a lot of hype surrounding the next-generation version of iOS, dubbed iOS 17. Regrettably, the American tech giant isn't likely to release the iOS 17 update anytime soon.

According to some tech watchers, iOS 17 update is currently in development and slated to roll out in September 2023. Ahead of going official, the upcoming version of Apple's phone software will be previewed at WWDC 2023.

Apple fans have already started speculating what iOS 17 update will bring to their iPhones. It is still unclear which iPhones are likely to get the latest update. Still, Tom's Guide has curated a list of iPhone models likely to get an iOS 17 update.

To recall, Apple did not roll out iOS 15 to iPhone 7, while the oldest Apple phone to run iOS 16 is the iPhone 8, which went official in 2017. So, it is safe to assume that the recently launched models will get the latest update along with the long-rumoured iPhone 15 series models. Here's a list of the iPhones that could run the latest iOS 17.

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone X series

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2020)

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is working on the 4th-gen iPhone SE, which might also get the latest software update. Kuo claimed the phone is currently in the production stage. However, details about its launch timeline are still scarce.

iPhones unlikely to get the iOS 17 update

The Cupertino-based tech giant has a reputation for dropping iPhones off the list after keeping them for around five years. In other words, the iPhone models that went official in 2017 might not get the iOS 17. This includes the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

The aforesaid iPhone models aren't likely to get the iOS 17 because they pack older chipsets that do not support the new features. These devices aren't compatible with the existing iOS 16 update. For instance, models older than the iPhone XR do not support several features, including Live Text in the latest iOS.

iOS 17 features (expected)

While nothing is set in stone yet, a report by MacRumors has shed some light on the possible iOS 17 features. Notably, iOS 17 could bring the new version of CarPlay with deeper integration with cars. The update could enable the driver to access functions like radio and volume through CarPlay.

Ok pero este diseño de iOS 17 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/pMiJOAPoG0 — / Vex Null / (@victor_alvop) February 24, 2023

Aside from this, the newfangled CarPlay experience could include multiple display support across the dashboard. Overall, the update is expected to bring a more personalisation experience. Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil the first vehicles with the updated CarPlay in late 2023.

Moreover, iOS 17 is expected to introduce support for Apple's AR/VR headset and have a dedicated App Store. The company might also add support for sideloading starting in its next-generation iOS. European legislation wants the tech firm to support sideloading starting next year.

As a result, European users can download their favourite apps without heading to the App Store. However, developers will need to pay the tech giant 15 - 30 per cent fees for the apps users download and install through alternate means. On top of that, Apple might collect a fee as well.

Apple will start teasing its next iOS update ahead of its release. The company could reveal some key features to build hype around the iOS 17 update.