MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023 is here. It is considered one of the most influential and largest events as far as connectivity ecosystems are concerned. The event kicked off on February 27, 2023, and is slated to end on March 2, 2023.

The MWC 2023 is held at the Fira de Barcelona convention centre. The event is expected to be graced by a considerable number of attendees from more than a whopping 200 countries.

MWC is also teeming with smartphone launches and the latest technology that impact the overall mobile industry. Well-known brands, including HMG Global, Huawei, OnePlus, and Honor are expected to make major announcements during the show.

However, leading manufacturers like Apple, Sony, and Samsung aren't likely to make any big announcements at MWC 2023. To recap, the show was entirely cancelled back in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is all the biggest news coming out of the MWC 2023.

Realme launches its new phone with 240W fast charging support globally

The Realme GT Neo 5 and the Realme GT3 smartphones were launched in China earlier this month. The devices are slated to hit the store shelves in select markets soon. According to a report by HT Tech, the Realme GT 3 will adopt a unique Pulse Light design.

Redmi unveils a 300W charging feature

Redmi showed off its 300W fast-charging technology, capable of charging a phone in just five minutes (via Android Authority). Notably, the tech takes only over two minutes to charge the phone's battery to 50 per cent.

OnePlus foldable phone is coming soon

OnePlus is reportedly prepping to launch its maiden foldable phone in the second half of 2023. The company recently teased its upcoming OnePlus V Fold and V Flip foldable smartphones by sharing an image confirming its Q3 2023 launch.

With OnePlus appearing at the MWC 2023, we might get our first glimpse of the Chinese consumer electronics giant's long-rumoured foldable devices.

Xiaomi 13 Pro global launch

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. The handset has already bagged the BIS and SIRIM certifications. This was a sign that the Xiaomi 13 Pro's global launch is around the corner.

This made our day!



The groundbreaking imagery technology of the #Xiaomi13Pro made it win the Best of MWC, 2023 Award from FoneArena and we couldn't have been more excited. pic.twitter.com/w9Cd00h5ct — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 28, 2023

The handset was launched exclusively in China late last year. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have been confirmed to launch globally at Mobile World Congress. The phones will be available for purchase in Asia and Europe. However, it is unclear whether they will be sold in the U.S.

Nokia unveils a new logo

Nokia revealed a new logo to remind people that it doesn't make phones anymore. To those unaware, the Finnish telecoms firm was acquired by Microsoft in 2014. Now, HMD Global sells Nokia-branded phones.

Ready to experience exponential potential? This is Nokia, but not as you’ve seen us before. Watch the Nokia MWC Barcelona 2023 Business Update highlights, here: https://t.co/t0tEVb7T6A. For full film: https://t.co/k1ai60sqKB #MWC23 pic.twitter.com/TjlkCR2Hma — Nokia #MWC23 (@nokia) February 28, 2023

Honor's first-ever foldable phone's global launch

The Honor Magic VS foldable phone made its debut at Mobile World Congress. According to the company, the device will be available in global markets starting at €1,599. You will get a 12GB RAM+512GB storage model for this price.

The foldable phone will launch in the UK in June. However, details about its arrival in other global markets are still scarce.

OnePlus shows off its new concept phone

The OnePlus 11 Concept was displayed at MWC Barcelona. The rear panel of this eye-catching device has glowing blue pipelines that depict the cooling liquid of OnePlus' Active CryoFlux cooling tech.

According to the company, this flashy cooling system has a practical purpose. It keeps the OnePlus 11 Concept cooler under load. As a result, the system can deliver a better gaming experience and faster charging speeds.

Samsung isn't likely to announce a new product

The Korean smartphone giant unveiled its Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones last month. So, it is unlikely to announce a new smartphone during the event. However, the word on the street is that the company could show off new technologies and the Galaxy S23 trio at MWC 2023.

Aside from this, several brands are expected to exhibit new 5G connectivity during the MWC 2023. Also, the event will feature multiple metaverse-based products alongside VR and AR technologies. Lastly, Qualcomm and MediaTek are expected to announce new processors at the event.