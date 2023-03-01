Apple offers an impressive array of products, including tablets, smartwatches, and more. However, it is safe to say iPhones are the American tech giant's most popular product. Notably, Apple spares no effort when equipping its iPhone models with awe-inspiring features.

Likewise, the Cupertino-based tech firm uses the most advanced hardware in its iPhones. Still, there have been multiple issues associated with the iPhones. As expected, Apple ensures it releases a fix to the problem as soon as possible.

For instance, the company recently simplified the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max face ID and selfie camera issues. Still, iPhone users have been facing some problems for quite some time now. A considerable number of iPhone users are now reporting slow charging issues.

If you're one of the iPhone users trying to fix the issue without success, we've got your back. According to a report by 91mobiles, the slow charging issues could be due to a new feature. The newly launched feature, Clean Energy Charging, has taken various social media platforms by storm.

Apple's Clean Energy Charging feature

Apple announced the Clean Energy Charging feature in iOS 16.1 in October 2022. Notably, the feature focuses on reducing the carbon footprint of iPhone users. It uses lower carbon-emission electricity for charging iPhones.

The newfangled feature is available to iPhone users in the U.S. However, the functionality works on iPhone models with iOS 16.1 or a later version. Apple is reportedly preparing to release iOS 17 in September, but it won't bring many notable upgrades over the company's existing mobile operating system.

The device gets a carbon emissions forecast from the user's local energy grid when charging an iPhone. The smartphone uses this information to ensure it utilizes energy from a relatively cleaner source to charge your iPhone. On the downside, charging your iPhone will take considerably longer when this feature is activated.

If you noticed your iPhone is charging a little slower recently it may be due to a new setting Apple added in iOS 16.1 — Clean Energy Charging



With it turned on, iOS will only recharge the iPhone's battery when the electrical grid uses cleaner energy sources like solar or wind… https://t.co/r35GkgivQl pic.twitter.com/ANW3GZwYSd — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 26, 2023

Clean Energy Charging works with Optimized Battery Charging to determine how users charge their phones. The functionality works in places where you spend a lot of time and charge your phone for a long period. For instance, the feature will work in your home or office.

In other words, the feature won't work if you're in a new place or you change your charging habits. The Clean Energy Charging feature will work when you've turned a few location settings on to continue receiving carbon-emission forecasts for a specific area, even when travelling.

How to disable the Clean Energy Charging feature?

According to Apple, a user's iPhone doesn't send the location information that it uses to activate the feature to the company. The functionality is enabled on your iPhone by default. However, you can disable it without breaking a sweat.

All you need to do to disable the Clean Energy Charging feature is go to Settings, Battery, then Battery Health & Charging. Here, you can turn the Clean Energy Charging off. Also, your iPhone could face slow charging due to a bad connection.

Alternatively, an outdated software version, an overheating device, or a broken / blocked charging connector could be causing the slow-charging issue. Apple recommends its users avoid using broken accessories.

Apple device users are recommended to use a wall power outlet to charge their devices. Also, users should ensure that the AC power cable, wall outlet, USB wall adapter, and charging cable are connected firmly before trying a different outlet.

There's another way to override the Clean Energy Charging feature. When Clean Energy Charging suspends charging your device, you'll see a notification on the Lock Screen showing the time your iPhone will take to fully charge.

You can touch and hold this notification and tap "Change Now" to fully charge your iPhone sooner.