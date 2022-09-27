The upcoming Google Pixel 7 series has been creating a buzz lately. The highly anticipated Pixel 6 series successors will launch on October 6.

Now, noted leaker Yogesh Brar has shared the Google Pixel 7 smartphone's full specifications. Regrettably, the leaked specs hint only at negligible changes over the previous generation Pixel 6 series.

In other words, Google is not planning to follow in Apple's footsteps and offer something new with its upcoming release. To recall, Apple introduced the Dynamic Island notification area on its iPhone 14 Pro models.

Instead, Google will be bringing nominal changes to its upcoming Pixel smartphones. Notably, the specifications shared by tipster Yogesh Brar appear to be that of the Pixel 6. However, a closer examination reveals some minor changes made in the new generation.

For instance, the selfie camera gets an upgrade from an 8MP sensor on the Pixel 6 to an 11MP camera. The word on the street is that the Pixel 7 series will get the same 11MP front shooter as the Pixel 6 Pro.

Furthermore, the front-mounted camera will reportedly support 4K video recording. This will be one of the most notable additions to the next-gen Pixel smartphones.

Also, the handset is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. Surprisingly, this is 0.1 inches smaller than the Pixel 6 smartphone's display. However, some reports claim the Pixel 7 will retain the display panel of its precursor.

The Pixel 7 will reportedly use a 4,700mAh battery to draw its juices. This is a little more extensive than the 4,614mAh battery unit on the Pixel 6 series. According to a report by T3, this is more likely to be a rounding error than an actual upgrade.

Nevertheless, the most significant change for the Pixel 7 series is Google's new Tensor G2 chipset. The search engine giant claims the new chip boasts an array of "helpful, personalized features" for speech recognition, security, videos, and photos. Moreover, the latest chip is built to accentuate the key features of the Android 13 update.