Consumers who were expecting more from Apple during its "Hi, Speed" showcase last month were evidently disappointed when the other rumoured devices were a no-show. However, others were insisting that it was rescheduled for a later time. Moreover, it was hinted that there would be another hardware event in November, which many took with a pinch of salt. On the other hand, prominent industry insiders insisted one is coming soon, which has now been confirmed for next week and dubbed "One More Thing."

Those familiar with Cupertino-based tech group's keynote presentations recognize the latter as a catchphrase favoured by the late Steve Jobs to introduce a surprise feature or product. In fact, a lot of tech journalists have speculated that Apple had something planned for November after it delayed the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini release date. As early as now, there are already talks that it could be the debut of the AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the highly anticipated ARM-based Macs.

Read more AirPods Studio release 2021: Insiders claim new AirPods and AirPods Pro also coming

Jon Prosser – a reliable source of Apple-related leaks – quickly took to Twitter to remind those who refused to believe him about the accuracy of his prediction about the November event. Meanwhile, The Verge pointed out a clue about what might be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. PST. Part of the invitations the manufacturer has been sending recently include augmented reality teasers.

Its latest one reportedly shows the company logo rising up at an angle much like when the lid of a MacBook is lifted up. Furthermore, the colours that glow emulate that of the laptop's screen when it is opened, which could also be a clue to elements of the new wallpaper or theme. In June, during its first online-only Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC), Apple officially announced that it will transition from Intel processors to its proprietary ARM-based silicon.

Apple's goal is to completely replace the chipsets of its entire catalogue of Mac computers, but will likely start off with its MacBook lineup. Another persistent rumour claims the AirTags are likely included in the upcoming "One More Thing" event. Designs of what the Bluetooth trackers might look like have been circulating on social media for a while now. Prosser even noted that iOS 14.3 will enable the features needed to support the device and will go live this month as well.