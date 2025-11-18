Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024, and just a few months later, in August 2025, the couple welcomed a child via adoption. But despite these milestones, recent public sightings of the pair with their baby have sparked online speculation that their marriage may already be on the rocks and might end in divorce.

Some fans even claim that Millie's best friend — and their child's godfather — Noah Schnapp, appears more involved than Jake. Here's why the divorce rumours are heating up.

How the Rumours Started

It all started from a viral picture showing Millie and Jake walking together with their child. In the picture, Millie is seen juggling several responsibilities at once — carrying the baby plus two backpacks — while Jake walks beside her holding only a single bag.

To many viewers, the imbalance was glaring.

Social media users immediately pointed out that Millie looked exhausted or stressed, while Jake appeared disengaged and occupied with a separate conversation. The scene struck some fans as 'divorce energy,' sparking a wave of commentary about whether Jake was pulling his weight as a partner and father.

One viral comment summed up the frustration, 'Millie's carrying the baby, the bags, and the stress — and Jake is carrying... a conversation?'

Others felt that Jake should have stepped in more actively, especially when another time that with paparazzi surrounding them. Many drew comparisons to Noah Schnapp, who seemed more attentive and protective in the clip.

'I feel like her husband should have at least trailed right behind her, but he's kind of, like, giving her space. If anything, he should have just taken the baby. Like, she shouldn't have to fight off paparazzi yourself,' social media influencer, Sugene Shin said.

TikTok users even began jokingly referring to Jake as 'Jake from State Farm', implying he's not acting like a husband.

Internet Calls Jake 'Useless' and 'Jobless'

The backlash is widespread across social platforms, where users are harshly criticizing Jake's behavior during the sighting. Fans have described him as 'useless and jobless,' claiming Millie is left to manage almost everything on her own.

The outlet reports that commenters slammed Jake for keeping his hands free while Millie carried both the baby and multiple bags. Others argued he made no effort to shield his wife and child from the flashing cameras, despite walking just steps behind her.

Some critics also accused him of being detached or absent, while praising Noah Schnapp for stepping up in moments when Millie appeared overwhelmed.

A few commenters didn't mince words, with some even urging Millie to 'divorce, baby, divorce.'

While some said that Millie is just independent, 'To be fair, she's always been highly independent and probably finds joy in carrying it for him. Let's not jump to conclusions.'

'Remember when she used to say she doesn't want anyone holding anything for her "don't offer to hold an umbrella for me", "don't open my car door like a gentleman" she did an interview saying she's a strong and independent woman who doesn't want a man to hold things for her, this is literally what Millie asked for so I have no sympathy,' one commented.

Contradiction With Millie's Public Statements

Despite the internet's intense scrutiny, Millie has expressed nothing but positivity about her marriage.

In previous interviews, she stated that she and Jake split childcare duties evenly, insisting they are '50/50 on everything' when it comes to parenting.

But fans are now questioning that claim after seeing the viral footage.

Some argue that public moments don't match the picture Millie describes, while others caution that a few seconds of paparazzi video can't accurately reflect a couple's entire dynamic.

Are They Really Heading for Divorce?

Right now, everything is still based solely on the viral clip — there is no solid evidence that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are separating or experiencing any marital issues.

The speculation is rooted almost entirely in how things appeared in a brief paparazzi moment, which the internet quickly escalated into a full-blown relationship diagnosis.