Lady Gaga's security team has issued a strict 'Do Not Enter' warning featuring the photo of Johnson Wen, who recently assaulted Ariana Grande, just before her Brisbane concert.

The security directive issued on 9 December 2025 to venue staff ahead of Lady Gaga's high-profile 'The MAYHEM Ball' concert at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as part of an effort to protect the star preemptively.

The warning is targeted at Johnson, a 26-year-old Australian man identified as a serial intruder and social media personality known for rushing celebrities.

The Explicit Directive and Security Protocols

Lady Gaga's security issued an explicit directive outlining the risks posed by Johnson, known online as 'Pyjama Man' for his social media antics. The incident involving Ariana Grande, where Wen jumped a barricade and grabbed her on the red carpet during the premiere of her film, Wicked: For Good, has clearly elevated Wen's status from a nuisance to a serious security risk requiring immediate action.

Despite the stringent, preemptive measures, the fact that Wen managed to gain entry to Suncorp Stadium before being escorted out raises immediate questions about the efficacy of the initial screening process.

Viral footage, subsequently posted by fans, showed Wen surrounded by personnel as his concert lanyard and wristband were removed before he was forcibly ejected. Wen was reportedly wearing a wig to disguise himself. While the security team ultimately succeeded in removing him without a wider incident, the near-breach confirms that celebrity security is facing a determined and evolving threat, forcing a re-evaluation of protocols worldwide.

Wen's History of Celebrity Harassment

Security alert is directly linked to Wen's history of disruptive behaviour across the global entertainment and sports industries. Just weeks before the Brisbane concert, Wen was convicted and jailed for nine days in Singapore for 'being a public nuisance' after he accosted Ariana Grande at the premiere of her film, Wicked: For Good, in Universal Studios Singapore on November 13, 2025.

The attack left Grande visibly shaken and prompted immediate intervention from her co-star, Cynthia Erivo. Following his short sentence, Wen was deported to Australia on November 23 and permanently barred from re-entering Singapore.

Wen is known for rushing the stage during performances by multiple global artists, including Katy Perry (in Sydney in June 2025) and The Weeknd (in Melbourne in October 2024), and has boasted about his intrusions on social media, treating the security breaches as personal achievements.

His documented pattern of behaviour, which includes accumulating fines and multiple arrests across different jurisdictions, justifies the exceptional measures taken by Lady Gaga's defence team to ensure her safety and that of her audience.

Escalating Defence of Public Figures

The highly publicised effort to prevent Wen from attending the Brisbane concert reflects a broader industry-wide escalation in security measures to protect high-profile celebrities. Events like the physical altercation involving Grande have reinforced the view that stage-rushing and red-carpet incursions are not harmless stunts but genuine threats to performers' well-being.

Lady Gaga, who has her own history of addressing safety and mental health in the industry, appears determined to take the most robust stance possible.

The 'Do Not Enter' directive serves as a clear warning to other potential disruptors that security teams are coordinating internationally and that attempting to gain viral fame through harassment will lead to immediate and public rejection, criminal conviction, or both.