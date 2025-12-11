Since the promotional tour for the highly anticipated film Wicked began, the public conversation has shifted from the movie's musical numbers to the physical appearance of its lead stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Fans and social media commentators have speculated about noticeable changes in their physiques, with some describing their transformation as 'disturbing' and 'scarily thin'.

Online communities, particularly on Reddit, have circulated a theory they call 'trauma bonding'. Commentators suggest that the duo's close friendship and shared challenges during filming may have manifested physically. However, psychologists note that the clinical definition of a trauma bond refers to a harmful attachment between an abused person and their abuser—a meaning distinct from the colloquial use applied to Grande and Erivo

Clarifying The Term: What Is Trauma Bonding?

In clinical psychology, a trauma bond does not refer to two friends connecting over shared difficult pasts. Instead, it defines a specific, often dangerous attachment formed between an abused person and their abuser.

According to psychological experts, a true trauma bond is characterised by a cycle of abuse and positive reinforcement, making it difficult for a victim to leave a toxic relationship. The internet's application of this term to Grande and Erivo's supportive friendship is a colloquial misuse, confusing a deep emotional connection formed under high-pressure work conditions with a complex psychological condition.

The Gruelling Reality Of Filming Wicked

Reports from the set of Wicked highlight the demanding nature of the production. Cynthia Erivo revealed in interviews that she was sleeping as little as two to three hours a night during filming.

The role of Elphaba required Erivo to engage in intense physical training to handle wire stunts, often waking up at 2:00 AM for workouts before a 5:00 AM makeup call. Both actresses have spoken about 'working themselves to the bone', with production even pausing due to the physical toll it took on the cast. This level of physical exertion, combined with the pressure of a massive blockbuster production, creates an environment where physical changes are almost inevitable, reminiscent of the extreme transformations seen in Hollywood history.

Ariana Grande Addresses The Body Shaming

Ariana Grande has previously addressed comments about her body, urging the public to be 'gentler'. In a video posted in April 2023, she explained that the body fans were comparing her current self to—which they deemed 'healthy'—was actually her at her unhealthiest point, when she was on antidepressants and eating poorly.

Grande emphasised that 'healthy can look different' for everyone and cautioned against drawing conclusions about someone's health based on appearance alone. Despite her openness, the scrutiny has only intensified during the Wicked press tour, with fans dissecting every red carpet appearance.

The Danger Of Parasocial Diagnosis

The phenomenon of strangers diagnosing celebrities from afar is not new, but social media has accelerated it. By labelling Grande and Erivo's friendship as 'trauma bonding', the internet attempts to make sense of visible physical changes through a psychological lens. However, this ignores the tangible realities of their work: sleep deprivation, intense physical training, and the immense stress of carrying a billion-dollar film franchise.

While concern from fans may come from a place of care, attributing their appearance solely to emotional trauma overlooks the rigours of their profession. As the film's release continues, the focus remains split between their performance on screen and the ongoing scrutiny of their off-screen lives.